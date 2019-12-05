Sarah, who is legally blind, comes to the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired SC each week to learn independent living skills. Like most of ABVI’s clients, Sarah relies on public transportation, however, the cost is expensive for someone who lives on a limited disability income as Sarah does. Her husband was recently diagnosed with cancer, and she wants to go to each of his weekly cancer treatments.
Currently, she can only afford weekly transportation to either ABVI for independent living training or the medical facility for her husband’s treatments. By donating to the Good Cheer Fund, you can help Sarah with her transportation needs so she does not have to choose between supporting her loved one and attending class.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
