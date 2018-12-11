William, who is totally blind, makes his way to the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired – Charleston office each week to learn independent living skills.
William also has several health issues which require dialysis three times a week.
Like most of ABVI’s clients, William relies on public transportation. However, the cost is expensive for someone who lives on a limited disability income, as William does.
William is working hard in our Own Your Life program to better his circumstances, but the cost of public transportation to get to and from ABVI as well as the dialysis clinic leaves little in his budget for extras around the holidays.
Your donation to the Good Cheer Fund can help William with his transportation costs so that he can afford to buy presents for his loved ones this year, and not to miss classes at ABVI or critical medical treatments.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
