Blind man needs new harness, wants special treats to show thanks to his guide dog

Carlton, who is totally blind, has been a client of the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired South Carolina for several years. Carlton receives vision rehabilitation training from ABVI to learn new skills to help him continue to live independently without a caregiver.
Carlton has a guide dog, Rosie, who helps him travel through his environments like his home and neighborhood.
Carlton needs to get a new harness for Rosie when she is working, and he wants to get her some extra treats for the holidays as a way of thanking her for her hard work. Your donation to the Good Cheer Fund can help Carlton get Rosie a new harness and also make sure she gets the treats she deserves after working hard to keep Carlton safe.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired South Carolina, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
There is still time to give this year. Donations received by noon today will be listed in the paper on Christmas Day. Contributions received by noon Dec. 29 will be included in the final 2020 accounting on New Year’s Eve. Donations received after that date will be applied toward the 2021 Good Cheer Fund.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
