Robert, who is legally blind, comes to the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired SC weekly for independent living skills training and a monthly interactive cooking classes. Prior to losing his vision, Robert worked as a cook in a local restaurant and loved cooking at home, as well.
Robert hopes that through his skills training at ABVI, he will gain confidence in food preparation, cooking and kitchen safety without relying on his vision so he can once again prepare meals for his family.
Robert, however, needs several adaptive kitchen tools to safely cook in his own home. By donating to the Good Cheer Fund, you can help Robert with these purchases, allowing him to prepare a holiday meal for his family.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
In honor of our employees at Carolina Building Materials LLC 300.00
John and Catherine Rosso 200.00
William Slater 50.00
In honor of my amazing family Melly, Ashley, Austin, Katie and Conner 250.00
Wayne and Helen Coates 250.00
Cips, Posi and Lucca 100.00
On behalf of Anne and Marian Crowder 50.00
Rosemarie and William Elliott 50.00
Katharine Hastie 250.00
Sparkle Farkle Pun Tang Supper Club 120.00
Millicent Atwell 25.00
Honoring Col. and Mrs. R.L. McElroy (Mom and Dad) love from Christie and Frank 200.00
Geoff Waggoner 500.00
Heather McDonough 100.00
Merry Christmas Paul 50.00
ANONYMOUS
45.00
100.00
50.00
IN LIEU OF CARDS
Patsy and Sam 100.00
Catherine Latto and Latto and Associates Inc. 900.00
IN MEMORY OF
My daughter Katrina Renee Parker and my parents Daniel and Annie Chisolm 300.00
Baby Andrew 50.00
Bill Gay — transcendent, loyal, brave and true 25.00
Benji, Dean Marie and Jeremiah — brilliant stars, lost to us too soon 25.00
Joyce W. Hill by her loving husband Ed Hill 25.00
Nicolas G. Latto 100.00
Our parents John and Corinne and Helen and Larry 200.00
William H. Cain, MD, and Eleanor Cain Stutler 100.00
Emma, Bubba, Dobie, Bunny and Bob 100.00
In loving memory of Peggy, Katie, Ben, Jeanne and Adela 200.00
Chuck and Bob Zoel. Forever loved and missed 150.00
In loving memory of Andy: Mom, Whitney and Gus 100.00
The Three Schaefers 300.00
My parents Col. and Mrs. William Adams, my husband Richard Squillace and my cousin Dr. Rick Gray from Susan Squillace Jones 100.00
Jeanne Smith 100.00
Michael Reese 100.00
Johnny Zervos 100.00
Bowen Ellis 100.00
Bo Kerrison 100.00
In honor and memory of J. Douglas Donehue from the Board of Directors of the Star Gospel Mission:
The Rev. William Christian 100.00
Ms. Ellen Cole 100.00
Dr. Tom Cook 100.00
Mr. Dan David 100.00
Mr. Chris Dugan 100.00
Mr. Graham Eubank 100.00
Mr. David Garner 100.00
Mr. David Ingle 500.00
Mr. James Kerr 100.00
Mr. Bill Moody 100.00
Mr. John Ott 100.00
Mr. John Pardee 100.00
Mr. Reid Patrick 100.00
Mr. Greg Rollins 100.00
Mr. Thomas Shook 125.00
Mr. Alex Shortridge 100.00
Mr. John Stuhr 100.00
Mr. Mikell Thaxton 100.00
Mr. Michael Whitfield 100.00
TODAY'S TOTAL $8,290.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $99,916.45
YEAR TO DATE $108,206.45
LAST YEAR TO DATE $153,040.45