In what has become a tradition with the Good Cheer Fund, each Christmas Eve we are privileged to announce a contribution from Blackbaud and its employees. This year, we are pleased to accept a check in the amount of $34,500, bringing the company's generous contribution total to $755,896.77 since 1991.
"I am particularly proud of our employees' generosity and commitment to giving back to their communities — in so many forms — throughout the year," Mike Gianoni, president and CEO of Blackbaud, said in a letter about the donation. "In addition to the 150-plus team service projects that our employees took part in this year and our recent contribution of 6,584 toys to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots drive, we are proud to once again support the Good Cheer Fund."
"For 28 years, Blackbaud has supported the Good Cheer Fund to help ensure that the recipient organizations can provide critical services for those in need. We applaud these worthy organizations and appreciate their important contributions to our community."
There is still time to give this year. Donations received by noon Dec. 28 will be included in the final 2018 accounting on New Year’s Eve. Donations received after that date will be applied toward the 2019 Good Cheer Fund.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927.
The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made there in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
Blackbaud 34,500.00
In honor of Mariana Ramsay Hay and Rhett Ramsay Outten from Croghan's Jewels with grateful hearts 900.00
Peter Rupert 100.00
James Fraser 25.00
Given: To the Glory of God 200.00
In honor of my grandchildren, Evelyn, Owen and Daniel 200.00
Walter and Judie McDaniel 100.00
In honor of our family "The Ormson's" from Judy and Dan 100.00
Holy Name Society of St. Mary of the Annunciation 100.00
Pauls Family Foundation Inc. 3,000.00
Karen Sadik-Khan 250.00
Reader Mood McClary Foundation 10,000.00
Kirk and Farzaneh Stone 100.00
Graham and Sara Brough 500.00
In honor of: Father Spencer, Pastor of Christ Our King parish, Mount Pleasant from a parishioner 30.00
Kathryn and Charles Truluck 200.00
Franklin and Jaclyn Walker 50.00
In honor of Elwood and Lou Housand from Bob, Ryan and Lauren 100.00
In honor of all those who promote peace, harmony and goodwill from Royall Hardware Inc. 2,000.00
Mark Sloan and Michelle Van Parys 100.00
In honor of my sister Pat 50.00
Joyce Clinard 50.00
Alice Jervey 50.00
In honor of my dear friend Linda Austin 50.00
Katherine Oakley 500.00
Dr. Philip and Frances Levin 100.00
In honor of "Friends" by the lunch members of The Charleston Exchange Club Auxiliary 100.00
Dr. John and Joyce Howe 100.00
Linda and Stephen Grant 50.00
Honor of Kip Smith 100.00
From the girls at Nice Ice Jewelry: Barbara, Becky, Cathy, Linda, Robin and Trudi 155.00
Gayle Hong 50.00
Quis, Qui Auxiliary, past and present 100.00
Yvette Dede 75.00
R. Champion and Julia Davis 200.00
Donald and Bernadette McCune 100.00
In honor of Melissa Ellen Harrison and Michael Richard Harrison from James Shannon Hurley 13.00
In honor of the Moultrie High Class of 1958 from Peggy 20.00
In honor of Irene O. Rosenthall and her extraordinary generosity 118.00
Our precious Elizabeth Love, Mims and Big Daddy 50.00
In honor of our NaNa, Lanelle Stewart from Chip and Ellie 50.00
In honor of Southern Environmental Law Center 100.00
In honor of Thomasena Stokes Marshall Mount Pleasant Senior Center staff and members from The Barber Shop Conversation Group 35.00
ANONYMOUS
25.00
100.00
100.00
150.00
100.00
150.00
100.00
101.25
IN MEMORY OF
Thomas P. Lesesne III 100.00
Daddy, Mammy, Pappy, Jennifer and Kaye Petit and Shannon Morris 100.00
H. Exo Hilton 25.00
My parents, Nell and Marion Simmons Jr. 100.00
Bobby J. Causby 25.00
In loving memory of our mother, Ruth Kirshtein Kaplan, by Jeffrey Kaplan, Sam Kaplan and Laura Kaplan Cooper 110.00
Anthony Policastro from Catherine Policastro 100.00
Beloved family and friends 1,000.00
Charlie and Jane Baker and Buddy Bramlett 200.00
Willie Fabian 25.00
Frank, Peggy and Horace Wheeler, 'Whiskers" and Bill Stevenson from Susan O'Brien 100.00
Henry M. Anderson 100.00
Toby Clark, Love P 100.00
Angie and Cindy Hughes from Jay Hughes 100.00
Dolores Redman 100.00
Mr. and Mrs. J. Malcolm Jr., Robert Malcolm Hipp, Mr. and Mrs. George Bellows Sr. and Alston Legare Van Ness Jr. 150.00
Otto and Kathryn Strock 100.00
Col. Herbert Bridger 30.00
Stephen, Gloria and Davin Diamond 50.00
John M. Gantt 100.00
Loved ones, Eleanor and Raymond Dion, Thomas Walker Dion, Mary and David Richardson Sr. and William Bryan Richardson from family 150.00
"Lucy and UNIT #100" 77.00
Charlie, Andrew and Danny Jones Jr. and Jeffrey Frenkel from Marcia and Bubba 100.00
Marie and Danny Jones Sr., Mary and Dick Warner and Uncle Frank from Marcia and Bubba 100.00
Our parents, John and Camiell, Paul and Dera, from Frank and Betty Eaton 100.00
"Happy" Warren, "Dixie" Hipp, "Shaft" Drayton, "Charlie" Gaillard, "Fluffy" Brockinton, "Lydia" Linton, "Phoebe" Rock, "Ellie" Gaillard, "Snickers" Waring, "Angus" Perry, "Ajax of T&J Waring", "Max" Cotton and "Annie Rock - Good Dogs Gone 167.89
Our parents, Dick and Mary Frances and Ralph and Mary from Alan and Carol 300.00
Sisters, Anne and Beth Siltina, from Alan and Carol 100.00
Uncles, Billy and Jr., from Alan and Carol 100.00
Jane Moring from her Alpha Circle friends 25.00
Joseph W. Detyens from his family 50.00
My mother, Thelma C. Moss 25.00
Connie J. Tucker 100.00
David and Hermine Low 100.00
Larry and Chuck Seithel, good men too soon gone from Joan 50.00
Christina and Danni Honner from CSW 250.00
Falcon Hawkins, Whit Scoggin and Tom Tanis — I miss you, CSW 250.00
Loving memory of Grover Chaplin by Joyce Chaplin 100.00
My husband, Ed Holst, my twin sister, Joan Policy, and my uncle, Percy Midgett 300.00
Mike and Blythe from Jane Neidenthal 200.00
Capt. Henry A. Pettersen, lovingly from Sonya P. O'Malley 25.00
My husband, Carl Schneider, and my friend Ethel Svendsen from Libby 25.00
My husband, Howard D. Edwards 500.00
Charleston furniture maker E.H. Boyd Smith and his grandson, Phillip Boyd Smih 50.00
In loving memory of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas W. Turner 50.00
In loving memory of Mr. and Mrs. M. C. Stonestreet 50.00
Sonia Patel 101.00
Andre Postick 100.00
Fred Seebode 100.00
Hurricane Charlie Hall Live 5 weatherman from Mel, Gus, Raine, Jim, Charlie Jr. and Bill W. 50.00
Edmund M. Rhett 100.00
J. Palmer Gaillard Jr., Lucy F. Gaillard, Henrietta F. Gaillard and W. T. Tamsberg 50.00
Aileen Meetze 100.00
Betty Buhrmaster and Don Buhrmaster 100.00
Stewart Poulnot, John Kennedy, Butch Matz, Donna Smith, Kate Waring, Elizabeth Anderson and George Marcus 100.00
Jane White, John White, Nancy White, Ryan Campbell and Jonathan Greer 100.00
Leon deBrux and Johnny Jordan 100.00
L. Mendel Rivers 500.00
John and Lottie Cordray 50.00
Milton "Pep" and Winnie Corday 50.00
Daniel S. Lesesne Jr., Frances V. Lesesne and Teddy Lesesne 150.00
Marvin D. Willard and Maribel H. Willard 150.00
Louise and Walter Kruger Sr., Walter Kruger Jr., Lawrence and Mary Kruger, Steve Kruger, Victor and Peggy Salvo, Amanda Kaiser, Patrick Clarkin, Bob and Ursula Kaiser, Larry Burmester and Lorraine and Kathy Leitch 100.00
Buddy Donald, Lewis Pickens, Jim Woods, Al Johnston, Frank O'Brien, Bill Wheeler, Bobby Varn, Harold Leamond, Warren Lear, Ray Soubeyroux, Red Wood, David Lybrand, Bill Kanapaux, Bill Kulseth and Gordon Brock 100.00
Monsignor Joseph Francis Hanley, Martha Jane Toole Harrison, Father Leon Joseph Hubacz, Catherine Theresa Bean Hurley, Mr. Hames Joseph Hurley, Catherine Hurley Padgett Johnson, Nellie Martina Agnes McManus, Mr. Frederick Bohlinger Sharp, Virgie Mae Padgett Sharp, Bishop David Bernard Thompson, Bishop Ernest Leo Unterkoefler and Miss Jon Stephanie Zagar from James Shannon Hurley 13.00
My husband, Wayne A. Freymuth, from Peggy 50.00
My parents, Gladys and Carrere McCue, and my brother Carl from Peggy 25.00
Aunt May and Uncle Carl Millford from Peggy 15.00
Loving memory of Marian Birlant Slotin, George and Lyl Birlant, Alex and Birdie Slotin, Trudy S. Schlosser, Robert Ashton, Rabbi Wm. A. Rosenthall and Stanley Toporek, DDS 118.00
Loving memory of my parents, Jean and Billy Orvin 50.00
Our Grandad, Roy Stewart from Chip and Ellie 50.00
David Farrow 50.00
Matt Rapagna 50.00
Penny Walker 50.00
TODAY'S TOTAL $64,229.14
PREVIOUS TOTAL $259,472.57
YEAR TO DATE $323,701.71
LAST YEAR TO DATE $333,967.21