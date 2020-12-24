Blackbaud shares its holiday spirit with $40,000 donation to the Good Cheer Fund

In what has become a tradition with the Good Cheer Fund, each Christmas Eve we are privileged to announce a contribution from Blackbaud and its employees. This year, we are pleased to accept a check for $40,000, bringing the technology company's generous contribution total to $830,396.77 since 1991.
Mike Gianoni, president and CEO of Blackbaud, wrote a letter about the donation and the unprecedented year it has been.
"None of us knew just how different 2020 was going to be. Here at Blackbaud we continue to work virtually, focusing on the evolving needs of our customers while supporting our employee community. Although we are a global company, Charleston holds a special place in our hearts since it is the home to so many of our people and our world headquarters.
"As a part of our work with social good organizations around the world, we are focused on how we can all Rethink Change as we head into 2021. The pandemic has pushed us all to innovate. For Blackbaud that has meant increasing our investment in technology solutions that our customers are relying on now more than ever and adopting new ways of working to help our employees balance all that is happening in their own lives.
"Much has changed for all of us this past year. What hasn’t changed is Blackbaud’s commitment to generosity. We know, more than ever, that there are people in the community who rely on the critical services (the) Good Cheer Fund recipients provide. We are pleased to enclose a donation to this year’s campaign of $40,000. This gift is given by Blackbaud and our employees, and it represents one of the many ways we give back each year.
Additionally, the company last week announced a donation of 6,152 toys through its global holiday toy drive, a tradition the company has supported for over 20 years.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired South Carolina, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
There is still time to give this year. Contributions received by noon Dec. 29 will be included in the final 2020 accounting on New Year’s Eve. Donations received after that date will be applied toward the 2021 Good Cheer Fund.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
Blackbaud 40,000.00
In honor of Willie Green for 55 years of smiles at City Marina 100.00
In honor of Kit Regnery, a catalyst for Neighborhood House 100.00
Don Grant a leader of men to Christ 100.00
Charlie Way the best Father-in-Law ever 250.00
Colonial St. Friends 1,930.00
In honor of Melissa Ellen Harrison and Michael Richard Harrison from James Shannon Hurley 15.00
In honor of Chip, Coleman, Margaret and Hunter 200.00
In honor of Mary P.L. and Luis, David, Claire, Tania and Nicki 200.00
In honor of Gregg and Keisha 200.00
In gratitude for the blessing of My Heartstrings Will, Anna, Macy, Kate, Albert, William, Mary Ellen, Henry, John, Mary Wise, Sara, Amelia, Leo and Charles 500.00
For always being "The wind beneath my Wings" Chaway, Berta, L.D., Buggie and Bella 250.00
Kathryn Gates 150.00
In honor of Kevin Buckheister love Uncle Joe and Donna 100.00
In thanksgiving of our patients from Magnolia Endocrinology 100.00
From Maggie: Merry Christmas to Snap and Mezzo 25.00
From HBM and DBM 500.00
Rob and Jean Turner 100.00
In lieu of gifts to Rob and Kathy Dewey and Kitty Rentiers from Sally and Trish 100.00
In honor of our 60 years of marriage 100.00
In honor of the best Godmother and surrogate grandmother love you to the moon and back. Love your fav (Julia) 50.00
Mark Ruby 1,000.00
Frank and Laurie Thigpen 1,000.00
Mt. Pleasant Romeo Group 75.00
Jenny Booth 100.00
David and Rena Blacklocke 200.00
In honor of our grandchildren 300.00
In honor of the staff of East Cooper Habitat for Humanity 100.00
Tom and Ellen Williams 450.00
To my handsome man from your sunshine 50.00
In gratefulness for my Mom and Dad, Beauregard, Maisie, Scarlett and Daisy 50.00
Harold and Gail Durscher 100.00
In thanksgiving for our children; Robbie, Ryan, Claire and Colin 100.00
Monique Catalini 50.00
James Hunter 100.00
Merry Christmas 100.00
Merry Christmas 100.00
Betsy Harden and Richard Hoefer 500.00
Cynthia Weatherby 100.00
Margaret and Jack Burwell 100.00
Donna Rine 50.00
In honor of Hank Hofford and Susan Ford 250.00
In honor of Col. and Mrs. R.L. McElroy with love from Christie and Frank 250.00
In honor of our fabulous JUGS group 25.00
In honor of all the members of Becky's Spiritual Women's Group 25.00
Susan Tiedemann 150.00
Don and Regina Buck 100.00
In honor of all of the teachers, educators, doctors, nurses, emergency responders, policemen, firemen, courts, law enforcement and legal professionals for their selfless service and perseverance during 2020 and the victims and surviving family members of the 2015 Mother Emanuel tragedy for their testimony to the true meaning of forgiveness, selflessness and true love — a lesson and example for us all 50.00
Tom and Wanda Seay 100.00
Stephanie Kirkman 300.00
In honor of our children LCDR Jon "Fuzzy" and Karen Hagerman and Amanda and Jeff Blackwell 200.00
Linda and Beth 1,000.00
In honor of Lynn Blanton 75.00
In honor of our grandchildren Dallas, Jordan, McKenna and Mandy McNamara who bring us true happiness 100.00
In appreciation of my good friends from Sam Limbaker 100.00
Merry Christmas Dad! 20.00
ANONYMOUS
26.69
100.00
25.00
100.00
500.00
400.00
500.00
100.00
100.00
100.00
50.00
75.00
IN LIEU OF CARDS
W.W. and Bacele Infinger 200.00
Susan King 300.00
Betty and Robert (local) 50.00
Tom Herbick 100.00
Happy, Healthy Holidays to the Hanahan siblings 50.00
Frank and Andrea Hamilton 50.00
Mary and Violet 200.00
IN MEMORY OF
The McMahon, Adry and Shahid Families 50.00
H. Exo Hilton 50.00
My parents Nell and Marion Simmons Jr. 200.00
Bobby J. Causby 50.00
Mr. and Mrs. Thomas P. Lesesne III and Mr. and Mrs. James L. Rogers Jr. 160.00
My Daddy "Wing" all my love ME 100.00
Wing Freeman, Pappy and Babby Locke, Ozzie and Mary Pope Freeman, Grandmama and Big Charlie Way, Al Way, Mama and J.C. Long, C. Way, Manny, Aunt Mary Louise and Uncle John, Uncle Lewis and Aunt Kent, Uncle Courtnay, Uncle Framp and Aunt Sara Jo, Uncle Harry and Aunt Margie, Albert Cory, Danny Mikell, Chuck Rhyne, Butler Dargan, Carol Way, Squeaky and Mardie James, Kathy Miller, Peggy Vieux-Jeanton, Nate Smith, Ray and Peggy Elam, George and Elizabeth Durst, Nan and Dot Jenkins, Grandmarg and Jim Frampton, Helen and Darl Darby, Bubber Frampton, Rob Shore, Bama Howle, Ann Mae and Ricky Lundy, France Robinson Frampton, Frances Buck Frampton, Demetre Homer, Edie Blair and Robin Walters 500.00
John Strickler 100.00
Eddie McDonald 100.00
Bobby Donaldson 100.00
Guilds Hollowell 100.00
Scott Mallard 100.00
Dodge Hindman 100.00
Margaret Freeman 100.00
Ootsie Darby 100.00
Mike Pearce 100.00
Tony Meyer 100.00
Nick Harff 100.00
Legendary Bankers: Leon deBrux and Louie Koester 100.00
Our wonderful neighbor for 34 years Beverly Hafers 100.00
Albo's Friends: Adela Cook, Randall Hefron, Ron Fowler and Jim Riley 100.00
My barber and friend Jim Riley 100.00
Wing's Best Friends: Cam Burn, Alex Lofton, J. Wyman Frampton, DuPre Sassard, Bishop Moulrie Moore and Vince Adams 100.00
Old Friends: Ted Stern, Cam and Hank Burn, Whit Scoggin, Charlie Luce, Vince and Mary Adams, Mike Fletcher, Don Pounder, Lucas Smith, Bob Bergman, Walter Ehrhardt, Fred Johnson, Terry Cumbee, Connie Holmes, Charlie Scheppegrell, Colonel Sydney Crumpton, Steve Steinert, Bill Regan, Barrett Larimore, Betty and Charlie Wannamaker, Lamar Wiley, Ann Carroll, Mary Ramsay, J. Palmer Gaillard, Jim Edwards, Larry Lee, Keelie Gilden, Douglas Boyce, Christina Homer, Preston Hipp, Tom Tanis, Emmett Johnson, Pauline Sottile, Dick Thomas, Jack Fleming, Fred Wichmann and Georgie Ramsay 500.00
John Prine and Jerry Jeff Walker 100.00
Marina Friends, gone but not forgotten: Bill Ellis, Toby Clark, Ed Brennan, James Borom, Keith Wellin, Ron Motley, Pat Eudy, Ed McCallum, Trisha Milner, Ron Cutler, Ed Doherty, Tommy Parker, Mike Altine, Leigh Smith, Sonny Mevers, Suzi DuRant, Dan McConnell, Tom Puett, Ken Owens, James Whitney, Ed Bloomingburg, James Adams, Dalton Worthington, Homer Burrous, Carlton Poulnot and Nick Harff from the City Marina Crew 250.00
Aunt Sallie love Frances, Julia, Jeanne, Anne McLeod, Annie, Richard and Sallie 100.00
Baby Elizabeth McLeod Reid love all of your cousins 100.00
Mr. and Mrs. Whitemarsh SeabrooK Smith Jr. 100.00
Nanney, Mr. and Mrs. Everett Lawson Smith and Mr. Robert Easterlin Smith 100.00
Mr. Richard Woodward Hutson 100.00
Mrs. Carolyn W. Hutson 100.00
Mr. Joseph P. Bucknam love Matt, Jeanne and Stephanie 100.00
Carlton love your Godmother 50.00
Jeanne deSaussure Smith 50.00
Shriver Soliday love Sallie 50.00
Betsy Parker my favorite Supreme 50.00
David, Harry and Emmett 50.00
Adela, Randell, Terry and Holmes, Margie and Johnny and Dida and Jack 50.00
A special couple Captain and Mrs. Walter T. Hart from a Christmas heart 50.00
Anthony L. Olasov 50.00
Louisa from Marcy and Norman Walsh 200.00
Dot Baker and Toni Botzis from River Girls 50.00
Our daughter Karen Green Keenum from Connie and Russell 50.00
Monsignor Joseph Francis Hanley, Martha Jane Toole Harrison, Father Leon Joseph Hubacz, Mary Catherine Theresa Bean Hurley, Mr. James Joseph Hurley, Catherine Hurley Padgett Johnson, Nellie Martina Agnes McManus, Mr. Frederick Bohlinger Sharp, Virgie Mae Padgett Sharp, Bishops David Bernard Thompson and Ernest Leo Unterkoefler and Miss Jon Stephanie Zager from James Shannon Hurley 15.00
Dr. Clarence Legerton Jr., Mary Pringle and John Raiford Herrin 400.00
My C 100.00
Falcon Hawkins, Murray Bonnoitt, Guilds Hollowell, Whit Scoggin, Tom Tanis, Chumpsie Bonnoitt, Helen and Carl Renken — The Birthday Group 200.00
Ned Swan 100.00
Michael Hamilton Rawl 100.00
My beloved family Mom, Dad, Stewart, Bubba and Carlton 250.00
My friend Betsy Parker 100.00
Loving memory of Fay Porter and Kay Jarzombek 50.00
Mary and Gloria Rogers 100.00
Caroline Crawford and Mary and Alex Crawford 200.00
My sister Patricia 100.00
My Uncle Burt, I couldn't have asked for a better Grandfather we all miss you dearly 50.00
My husband Leif and the Grytebust and Lavoie family 50.00
Harriet Moskos Collins, may her memory be eternal 100.00
My friend Wevonneda Minis 50.00
Our parents Adam Hamilton and James and Tincy Campbell from Doug and Debbie 60.00
Sarah Caroline Klein 200.00
Norwood Ladson Smoak 100.00
Two dear friends Alice Spink and Faye Bennett with love from Genie 100.00
D. Shriver Soliday IV from Lynn and Frederic Jones 200.00
Theodore B. Guerard 1000.00
Our parents and Sid 100.00
Our parents Joannie and Lowry Coe and Mary Lou and KB Graham 100.00
Joshua Ryan Bradshaw-Whittemore 100.00
My brother Dick Fulmer and my parents Emma and Leon Fulmer from Tom and Sally Fulmer 100.00
Michael B. Fleishman 250.00
Hannah K. Barringer 250.00
Kennith, Bob, Gwen and Rhonda 300.00
Bill Austin 20.00
Ann Raines 100.00
Poppa 100.00
Charles E. "Capt. Ned" Montgomery, Mrs. Francis D. "Eleanor" Rogers Jr., Dr. Thomas P.R. "Tommy" Rivers, Mr. Jack S. Graybill and all the many saints who left us in 2020 100.00
Our brother Scott Mallard 25.00
Our parents 100.00
Claire and Larry McPhail and Ken and Margaret Shortridge 200.00
Mary Elizabeth Thornton 30.00
Richard and Doris Morris 500.00
Eleanore Gizinski and Peter and Irene Stepien our beloved grandparents 300.00
Lydia Clement Wilson 100.00
Jim Plair, Jack and Lil Jenkins and Mark and Pam Williams from the Plair family 300.00
Donald Driscoll 200.00
My husband Steve Barton 300.00
Mary Osborne 250.00
Francis K. and Helen P. O'Toole from Jack and Carla O'Toole 100.00
My loving parents: Frank and Jean Rose 200.00
Juanita Kirkman 200.00
My parents Arthur and Helen Rittenberg 35.00
Emma, Bubba, Dobie, Bunny and Bob 100.00
Thomas P. Lesesne and Daniel C. Lesesne 50.00
Our parents Gladys G. Condon, William J. Condon and John Marshall Slepetz 100.00
Our parents Evelyn and Odell Gore and Robert and Elizabeth Ball from Betty and Robert 100.00
Stewart Poulnot 100.00
In loving memory of Johnnie and Evelyn Cockfield 75.00
TODAY'S TOTAL $68,936.69
PREVIOUS TOTAL $341,662.64
YEAR TO DATE $410,599.33
LAST YEAR TO DATE $299,486.78