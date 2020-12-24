Blackbaud shares its holiday spirit with $40,000 donation to the Good Cheer Fund

Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms, especially during the morning hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 71F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.