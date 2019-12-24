In what has become a tradition with the Good Cheer Fund, each Christmas Eve we are privileged to announce a contribution from Blackbaud Inc. and its employees. This year, we are pleased to accept a check for $34,500, bringing the technology company's generous contribution total to $790,396.77 since 1991.

Mike Gianoni, president and CEO of Blackbaud, wrote a letter about the donation and the spirit of giving.

"When I reflect on our long history with the Good Cheer Fund, I am reminded of the words of Henry Ford: 'Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is success.' I think our relationship over these nearly three decades has certainly demonstrated that progress and success. The same must be said of the recipient agencies of the Good Cheer Fund and all they do together to change lives for the better. While those agencies continue to need the support of the Good Cheer Fund, Blackbaud is so pleased to be able to assist," Gianoni wrote.

"Social good is not just a concept at Blackbaud, it is a very real thing to which our services and our associates are completely dedicated. We are fortunate to help power the social good efforts of more than 40,000 organizations across the globe. These organizations, just like the Good Cheer Fund, are working hard to address complex social issues. And as Mr. Ford points out, we can achieve far more together than we can apart."

Blackbaud this season also celebrates the 20th anniversary of the company's involvement with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots drive by collecting more than 7,800 toys to give to less-fortunate children at Christmas.

Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927.

The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.

