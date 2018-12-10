Jim and Sally, two once-healthy senior citizen, have recently found themselves facing some major medical issues.
Jim suffered a heart attack six months ago and had to undergo surgery. While recovering, he was diagnosed with cancer and was in need of an additional surgery — a surgery he may not be strong enough to endure as his heart was still healing from the previous procedure.
Now, Jim is in chemotherapy and is doing well most days. But with all the unexpected medical bills and trips back and forth to the hospital and appointments, they are currently struggling to stretch their Social Security checks to cover all of their monthly bills.
Your donation to the Good Cheer Fund could make it possible for The Salvation Army to help pay for a month of rent, electric, water or even provide gas cards for Jim and Sally to get them to and from appointments.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
In thanksgiving for Jesus Christ from Alex and Jane Dickson 200.00
In thanksgiving for Bill Deans, our Bennett Street newspaper boy 50.00
C. William and Cynthia L. Hipp 250.00
In honor of my brother and his wife, Henry and Cindy Garrison, from R.J. (Randy) Garrison Jr. — aka Dad, "Grandy," Brother, Uncle, Great Uncle 100.00
In honor of my nephew and his family, Grae and Laura Garrison and family — Lené, James, Brandt, Kaelyn, Elizabet and Szebastian — from R.J. (Randy) Garrison Jr. — aka Dad, "Grandy," Brother, Uncle, Great Uncle 100.00
In honor of my nephew and his wife, Shaun and Karina Garrison and family — Miss Everly Graye and Miss Elisa Quinn — from R.J. (Randy) Garrison Jr. — aka Dad, "Grandy," Brother, Uncle, Great Uncle 100.00
In honor of my niece and her family, Leigh and Matthew Trotter and family — Westin and McKlain — from R.J. (Randy) Garrison Jr. — aka Dad, "Grandy," Brother, Uncle, Great Uncle 100.00
In honor of my daughter and her family, Rena (Kirkley) Mundy — and my grandchildren: Dillion (and his fiancé Alexis), Levi, Cole, Mallory (and my great-grandson Devin) and Wyatt — from R.J. (Randy) Garrison Jr. — aka Dad, "Grandy," Brother, Uncle, Great Uncle 100.00
In honor of my daughter and her family, Elaine and John Wiegman — and my grandchildren: Jay, Sara and Danny — from R.J. (Randy) Garrison Jr. — aka Dad, "Grandy," Brother, Uncle, Great Uncle 100.00
In honor of our children, daughters-in-law, son-in-law and grandchildren from Boopa and Sallie Pritchard 125.00
Honor of sons, Cutler and Downs 100.00
In honor of Janna Gibbs Wynne, my dear friend 100.00
Frank and Dorothy Hefner 100.00
ANONYMOUS
25.00
IN MEMORY OF
Donie Brandenburg and Hazel and Joe Melia 200.00
Mr. and Mrs. A.M. O'Neill Sr. and Al, Muriel, John and James O'Neill 35.00
Burnet Rhett Maybank Jr. of Charleston 500.00
Graham Smith and Billy Jordan 100.00
Mary Burroughs and Herbert and Charles Leflore 26.75
René Ravenel, MD 200.00
Miss Bonnie Robinson 100.00
Betsy Parker 100.00
Penny Walker 100.00
Ann L. King and Eric W. King 200.00
Nathan Olasov from Atlanta Pop Festival Dudes 50.00
Kirky Kirkland 25.00
Bill James, he could do anything 25.00
Grammas, Grampas, MaeMae and Pop from Will Pearce 250.00
Jennifer Anne Clark from Mom, Dad and Bill 300.00
Phyllis and Lawrence Walker 200.00
Our parents — Edward K. Pritchard Sr. and Julia M. Pritchard and our sister, Posey P. Benson 500.00
Old Dad and Mom 100.00
Paddy and Florrie 100.00
Bill Zipperer and Will Haynes 100.00
Our parents: Ileen and Cater Bowie and Nell and Colden Battey 100.00
Our son, Freddy Stuhr 250.00
The Lavelle and Condon family 300.00
TODAY'S TOTAL $5,411.75
PREVIOUS TOTAL $101,039.00
YEAR TO DATE $106,450.75
LAST YEAR TO DATE $72,495.00