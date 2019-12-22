Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Periods of rain. High 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low near 55F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.