Jordan is a 15-year-old boy who was taken into protective custody by the Department of Social Services for allegations of neglect in his home. He will be spending his first holiday away from family this year in foster care at the Carolina Youth Development Center.
Jordan likes everything art related, especially drawing, but needs new coloring pencils, paintbrushes, paints, canvases and sketchpads. By donating to the Good Cheer Fund, you can help Jordan cope with this difficult time in a creative way.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
There is still time to give this year. Donations received by noon Dec. 23 will be listed in the paper on Christmas Day. Contributions received by noon Dec. 30 will be included in the final 2019 accounting on New Year’s Eve. Donations received after that date will be applied toward the 2020 Good Cheer Fund.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
In honor of our children and grandchildren from Boopa and Sallie 125.00
Colbert Family Fund of Coastal Community Foundation of SC 10,000.00
Lorraine Grehawick 100.00
Elaine Johnston 100.00
Susan and Robert Leggett 500.00
Blessed by my book club buddies: Debbie, Karen, Judy, Debra, Ellen, Lynne, Cheryl and Teresa 25.00
To the glory of God and in joyful thanksgiving for our grandchildren: Michael Lawrence Runey V, Gordon Brockington Runey, Joseph Kent Runey, Mary Banks High, Barry Glen "Beau" High and Anne Lewis High 250.00
Our grandchildren: John, Joseph, Luke, Sadie, Tyler, Carter, Annie and Mae, Love Mimi and Poppa 25.00
Sue King and Peter Kalivas 300.00
Dennis and Karen Swanson 250.00
Melonie Hammond-Trace 500.00
Ann Donaldson 100.00
Donation from Brenda S Smith and Michael L Landrum @ Sea Biscuit Cafe LLC, Isle of Palms SC 500.00
James, Kate, Jimmy, Julia Ann, Caroline and David Kennedy 300.00
Stephen and Susan Hoffius 200.00
In honor of Kim Jeffery from Secret Santa 15.00
Terry Wrenn 150.00
Gary and Victoria Leon 200.00
In honor of our wonderful Hubby! Love Deucie and Trecie 100.00
In recognition of Seacoast Church, Johns Island Campus, for giving us an opportunity to give back to our community 100.00
Susan and Ray Pantlik 100.00
On behalf of Mila and Lydia Ganaway, Happy Holidays! 100.00
People in need 200.00
Leilani Black 50.00
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the employees at ArborGen Inc. 510.00
Jim and Karen Petros 200.00
In thanksgiving for Louisa, our special wife, mother and grandmother from David and the family 500.00
In honor of Chip Legerton's 60th birthday 100.00
Dr. and Mrs. Philip Levin 100.00
Edward Blake 50.00
ANONYMOUS
100.00
200.00
1,500.00
100.00
1,000.00
100.00
50.00
500.00
75.00
50.00
50.00
20.00
1,000.00
20.00
500.00
100.00
200.00
500.00
IN LIEU OF CARDS
Melinda Summer 50.00
Albert Washington 500.00
A. James Ueberroth 150.00
Pam Olivier 50.00
June and Rudy Matzner 100.00
IN MEMORY OF
In loving memory of parents Alex and Myrtle Schilling and my brother Red Schilling 10.00
In loving memory of my husbands David G. Graham Jr. and Calvin Peeples 10.00
In loving memory of my grandson Justin Graham Burbage 10.00
Betsy McAdams Memorial Endowment of Coastal Community Foundation of SC 1,000.00
Kenneth C. Price 25.00
Mrs. Jane McLachlen Baker, Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Brockinton Sr., Mr. and Mrs. Charles H. Drayon III, Mr. and Mrs. G.W. Dukes Jr., Mr. and Mrs. J. Palmer Gaillard Jr., Mrs. Elizabeth Stuhr Parker, Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Simons Street, Mr. William Templeton Tamsberg, Mr. Simons Vanderhorst Waring Jr. and Mrs. Mary Barnwell Rhett Sparkman Webb 250.00
Our parents Edward K. Pritchard and Julia M. Pritchard and our sister Posey Bensen from Boopa, Julie, Elizabeth and Louisa 500.00
In loving memory of Mr. and Mrs. James Ross Hanahan, Mr. and Mrs. George Buist Lucas, Mrs. Elizabeth Lucas Hanahan, Mr. William Ogier Hanahan Sr., Dede Hanahan Henderson, Minnie Tolson, Nancy DuRant, Hope Young and G. Masri from Frances Gascoyne Hanahan 200.00
Betsy and Steve Hyland 50.00
Wayne and Rosie Colson 50.00
Pam Bennett 50.00
Barbara Antley 50.00
Elmer Rehme 750.00
"Sissy," Margarita Alston from the Ravenels 50.00
Otto, Dorothy and Ruby 300.00
Ann R. Pearson, Leigh Ann Pearson, Mr. and Mrs. Leroy A. Pearson, Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Richardson and Mrs. Barbara Moorer 100.00
My mother 250.00
Joshua Ryan Bradshaw-Whittemore 100.00
Phil, Mama Lew, Fred and Rushie 100.00
Sarah Caroline Klein 200.00
Norwood L. Smoak 100.00
In loving memory of Preston Hipp from the Ericsson family and most especially from his namesake, Preston Ericsson 100.00
Julia Haile 100.00
Allison Holst 100.00
Francis K. and Helen P. O'Toole from Jack and Carla 100.00
Our beloved parents Maria and Gabe 100.00
Ruth Marlowe Baker 300.00
Pat Skudiarek and Alleen Madderom 500.00
My sweet husband Ken Burger 100.00
My husband Jim Howell by Wadene Howell 50.00
Frances and Huger Sinkler Jr. love and miss you, Cal 100.00
Mabry our faithful companion, Love your Moms, Cal and Jannette 50.00
Bob O'Brien 250.00
Dr. Myron H. Lutz from his wife, children and grandchildren 500.00
Rick Nichols and "beloved furry children" 150.00
Gus, Emily and Henry Molony 50.00
Robert and Elizabeth Ball and Odell and Evelyn Gore from Robert and Betty 100.00
Bill Timberlake 50.00
Ella Mae Boulware Rhett 100.00
In loving memory of our beloved son Johnny Keenan 250.00
Fantail, Stewart Walker, Joe Gilchrist, Adah, GooGoo, Jack and Mary, Katie, Ben, Hugh and Adelia 250.00
Our brothers George and Jack Mikus donated by Gabe and Luc Mikus 200.00
The Taylors (Julian, Ruth, Johnny, Donald and Theresa) 50.00
Sally Reynolds Fosberry and all deceased members of the Fosberry and Reynolds families 100.00
Nancy Studemeyer Drawdy, Marie and Joe Studemeyer and John B. Drawdy Sr. 100.00
Hoyt, Agnes, Hilton and Timmy Jones, Olin and Stephanie Henderson and Matthew Gooch and Amanda Wheeler with love 600.00
Our amazing, generous Mom who truly was the Spirit of Christmas, we miss you! 25.00
TODAY'S TOTAL $31,195.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $204,617.12
YEAR TO DATE $235,812.12
LAST YEAR TO DATE $237,542.57