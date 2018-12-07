Robert is 90 years old and totally blind. He is a client at the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired – Charleston and is working hard to learn adaptive skills so he can function without having to rely on a sighted person.
Robert is proud of all that he has accomplished but has one special Christmas request: a talking watch that will tell him the date and time at the touch of a button.
Being able to tell time on your own is something that many of us take for granted. However, it is a daily struggle for many of ABVI’s clients, including Robert.
Your donation to the Good Cheer Fund can help make Robert’s life easier and his holidays brighter.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
