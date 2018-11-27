Matthew and his wife, Caroline, find themselves in a situation that they never thought they would be in: skipping meals so their two young daughters can eat. Matthew and his wife work full time, but the lost wages and unexpected expenses during the evacuation for Hurricane Florence has put them behind on their monthly bills.
Matthew and Caroline are working hard and they know that they are going to overcome this difficult time in their family’s life, but right now they need help providing food for their children during the holiday season.
Your donation to the Good Cheer Fund can help the Lowcountry Food Bank put a holiday meal on the table for Matthew, Caroline and their two daughters.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
Amy Billings 50.00
Sandra E. McKnight 50.00
Thanks to Owen 100.00
Peggy Shaffer 100.00
Ross and Shirley Bailey 100.00
In honor of our children Will and Justine 500.00
Herbert and Sandra Newman 50.00
In honor of my mother Earnestine L. Robinson, love Harriett 25.00
ANONYMOUS
200.00
IN MEMORY OF
Our parents Col. and Mrs. William Adams from Susan Jones and Michael Adams 100.00
All victims of violence throughout the world throughout all time 38.00
Loved ones 250.00
Emmy, Hildy, Eddie, Jack and Millie 50.00
Dad and Lance 50.00
My father Charles C. Robinson Jr., love Harriett 25.00
TODAY'S TOTAL $1,688.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $6,410.00
YEAR TO DATE $8,098.00
LAST YEAR TO DATE $6,760.00