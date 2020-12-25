After radiation treatment to battle throat cancer, man now wants his smile back

Earlier this year, Michael began to experience a painful sensation in his throat. Upon visiting a doctor, Michael was diagnosed with throat cancer.
Afraid and alone, Michael began to research avenues for treatment. Michael lives on a minimal fixed income and his brother and his wife generously took him in during this trying time to offer support.
Michael was set to begin radiation, however, due to the intensity of the radiation treatment, he was required to have all his teeth removed. Michael complied with this requirement as he knew radiation was the only hope to beat his cancer.
Michael was recently declared officially cancer free. Your donation to the Good Cheer Fund will allow Coastal Catholic Charities to help provide Michael with a full set of dentures and the return of his smile.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired South Carolina, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
There is still time to give this year. Contributions received by noon Dec. 29 will be included in the final 2020 accounting on New Year’s Eve. Donations received after that date will be applied toward the 2021 Good Cheer Fund.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
