Caroline left a comfortable home and dependable job in Chicago to move back home to help care for her dying father.
After spending almost a year by his bedside as his caregiver, helping tend to his basic daily needs, providing emotional and spiritual support, Caroline’s father passed away, leaving her devastated.
She decided to live on her father’s heir’s property and reconnect with her South Carolina family, but has struggled to find a job and maintain the property’s monthly expenses.
As Caroline navigates this period of grief and transition, your donation to the Good Cheer Fund will allow The Salvation Army to help Caroline pay her utility bills and give her time to focus on establishing employment.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
