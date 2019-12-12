Doris, a client of the Charleston Leadership Foundation, spent four months in the hospital having multiple surgeries and faced losing her leg from gangrene.
After pulling through and being released from the hospital with the use of a wheelchair, she was faced with another devastating blow: Everything she owned had been lost in a fire.
She and her daughter ended up moving from house to house, staying with friends before finding themselves in a motel. By donating to the Good Cheer Fund, you can help Doris and her daughter get through the holiday season in a safe and warm environment.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
