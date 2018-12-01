Arthur, an older man who recently lost his vision, is struggling to adjust to his new life.
Losing one’s vision later in life can be a difficult adjustment, but Arthur is taking classes at the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired – Charleston to learn to cope with his vision loss and live independently.
One of the skills Arthur is learning at ABVI is how to prepare and cook his own meals. As you can imagine, cooking without relying on your eyes is a challenge, but adaptive tools can help individuals cook safely.
Arthur wants nothing more than to be able to cook a holiday meal for his family but cannot afford the adaptive aids he needs for his kitchen, including bump dots to mark the stove and oven knobs, measuring cups with braille, liquid level indicators and extra-long oven mitts.
Your donation to the Good Cheer Fund will allow ABVI to provide these kitchen aids to Arthur and help him achieve his goal of cooking for his family this year.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
