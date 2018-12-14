Sarah currently finds herself in a situation of being homeless with no income.
Until recently she was a healthy businesswoman, then she was diagnosed with a rare health issue. After working in the medical field for 25 years, she found she was no longer able to perform her daily duties after falling ill.
She lost her home and her car.
Sarah is under a doctor’s care, on multiple medications and is desperately trying to get qualified for disability. She has never had to depend on others, so she finds it hard to ask anyone for assistance as she has recently had to do.
Friends, family and former coworkers are coming together to help in any way they can, but your donation to the Good Cheer Fund would help The Salvation Army in providing Sarah with basic needs until she is approved for her disability checks and able to provide for herself again.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
