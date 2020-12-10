Additional medical expenses leave elderly woman unable to pay water bill

Deloris is an 86-year-old widow who is suffering from COPD and diabetes. She is living in a small, one-bedroom apartment.
Her monthly rent consumes almost half of her monthly income. She lives on Social Security, a small disability check and a monthly EBT card.
Her two grown children live in New York and regularly give her some financial assistance each month but are not able to offer her any support at this time since they are both unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because of several additional medical expenses, she is unable to pay her $87 water bill, and she called the Star Gospel Mission seeking help. Your donation to the Good Cheer Fund can help her pay her water bill.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired South Carolina, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
In thanksgiving for the Blessing of the Lord from Alex and Jan Dickson 200.00
In thanksgiving for Joe, Silvia, Paul, Elisa, Max, Richard, Ashley, Athena and Richard III 100.00
In thanksgiving for Isadora Brown by Janice and Tom 100.00
In thanksgiving for Tom, Mary, Eliza, Ned, Hanna and Laura 100.00
Adam and Susan Sokoloski 100.00
Carole Addlestone 100.00
Mary Coppage 101.00
Max and Kathleen McDuffie 50.00
Sylvia Stapleton 50.00
Doris Tylee 50.00
Priscila Gambill 50.00
Bruce Taylor 100.00
John and Karen Gaag 1,000.00
Gale and Elliott Cooper 1,000.00
Wayne and Pam Dowling 100.00
Joseph and Donna Davis 100.00
Blessings of: Bailey, Peyton, Logan, Connor, Rhett, Hannah and Christopher 50.00
D. Montgomery 25.00
Nick and Vivian Filosa 500.00
In thanksgiving for our grandchildren Bryson Wood, Addison Wood and Ellory Pruitt 450.00
Col. (R) David and Anne Best 200.00
James and Marcie Mack 20.00
In honor of: The Young Family Christmas "Christmas Gift" from The Young Family Cousins 300.00
In honor of my brother and his wife Henry and Cindy Garrison from Randy 100.00
In honor of my nephew and his family Grae and Laura Garrison and family — Lené, James, Brandt, Kaelyn, Elizabet and Szebastian from Uncle Randy 100.00
In honor of my nephew and his wife Shaun and Karina Garrison and family — Miss Everly Graye and Miss Eliza Quinn from Uncle Randy 100.00
In honor of my niece and her family Leigh and Matthew Trotter and family — Westin and McKlain from Uncle Randy 100.00
In honor of my daughter and her family Rena (Kirkley) Mundy — and my grandchildren: Dillon (and his fiancée Alexis), Levi, Cole, Mallory (and my great-grandson Devin) and Wyatt from Dad, Grandy and Great Grandy 100.00
In honor of my daughter and her family Elaine and John Wiegman — and my grandchildren — Jay, Sara and Danny from Dad and Grandy 100.00
Claire, Abigail, Samantha and Carson 400.00
ANONYMOUS
100.00
100.00
100.00
1,000.00
IN MEMORY OF
Lavelle and Condon families 300.00
In loving memory of Mamie S. Johnson by Joe 100.00
In loving memory of Jennie L. Gibson by Randolph and Brother 100.00
In loving memory of Thomas Richard Waring, Laure Witte Waring, Thomas Richard Waring Jr. and Clelia Peronneau Mathewes Waring 100.00
In loving memory of Katherine Peronneau Waring 100.00
In loving memory of Josephine B. Abney 100.00
Mr. and Mrs. Thomas R. Waring and Mr. and Mrs. Louis A. Berretta 100.00
Robert E. Berretta 100.00
JoAnn Bolchoz and Ethel Corcoran from the Charleston Exchange Auxiliary 150.00
J. Douglas Donehue, Arthur Wilcox and STUDS Tennis Group 100.00
My wife of 71 years Margaret R. Smith 100.00
Bob, Mom and Auntie love Carroll 125.00
My beloved sisters 50.00
Margaret Moore Shuman 100.00
My parents Ernest and Rosalie Hill 25.00
Dr. Myron H. Lutz by his wife and family 500.00
Wilhelmina Ravenel 100.00
Frank, Horace, Peggy, Whiskers and Bill S. 50.00
Eric N. Williams 200.00
Bill Augustine from Jim and Elaine Miller 100.00
Our son Ronald G. Easterby Jr. from Jan and Ronnie Easterby 25.00
Helen and Earl Easterby from Jan and Ronnie Easterby 25.00
Cille and Ike Young from Jan and Ronnie Easterby 25.00
Our friend Chuck Zobel from Jan and Ronnie Easterby 25.00
TODAY'S TOTAL $9,846.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $77,995.00
YEAR TO DATE $87,841.00
LAST YEAR TO DATE $61,473.20