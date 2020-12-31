2020 Good Cheer Fund campaign raises $554,945.45; over $10M raised since established

In a year when more people than usual have seen financial hardship, food insecurity and illness, the generous spirit of Lowcountry residents has persevered.
In 2020, South Carolinians donated $554,945.45 to the Good Cheer Fund.
Established in 1927 by Thomas P. Lesesne, former managing editor of The News and Courier, to help support people in need in Charleston, $1,797 was raised in its inaugural year. Those donations were roughly equivalent to about $27,000 in today’s dollars.
Now in its ninth decade, the total giving to the Good Cheer Fund surpassed $10,000,000 on Dec. 22.
Donation amounts this year have ranged from a few dollars to thousands, with the largest of the year — $40,000 — coming from Blackbaud and its employees in what’s become an annual Christmas Eve gift.
And while many opened their wallets, others donated goods and services — and dog treats.
Stephen was laid off in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He got a job as a dishwasher at a local restaurant, using a bicycle he purchased at a pawnshop to get back and forth from work. But his bike was stolen while he was working late in the evening. After reading his story in The Post and Courier, numerous people reached out wanting to donate a bicycle to Stephen.
After reading about Carlton’s wish for a new harness for his guide dog Rosie and some extra treats for the holidays as a way of thanking her for her hard work, a box containing four bags of pot roast-flavored dog treats arrived with a handwritten note that said, “Please for Carlton & dog Rosie — Our dog passed recently and loved these simple treats.”
Good Cheer Fund donations go directly to individuals or families in need through partner charities. These groups provide accounting to prove all dollars went to those in need, and not other expenses, such as operational or administrative items.
The fund benefits seven agencies: Coastal Catholic Charities, Carolina Youth Development Center, Lowcountry Food Bank, Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired South Carolina, The Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission and the Charleston Leadership Foundation.
The following contributions have been received since last week. Acknowledgment of donations received after noon Dec. 29 will be published at the beginning of the 2021 campaign.
TODAY'S TOTAL $42,410.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $512,535.45
YEAR TO DATE $554,945.45
LAST YEAR TO DATE $415,313.97