A fish fry always sounds like a good idea when someone has reeled in enough to feed a crowd.
But how can you make sure your fish fry technique nets you compliments worthy of the morning catch?
Enter Deljuan Murphy, executive chef at Fleet Landing. If Murphy can’t guide you through those fish-fry jitters, no one can.
What kind of fish are best?
I like smaller whole fish. I don’t like using fillet of fish. So croaker, spot, whiting, because they fry up fast and you can hold them for the family.
What’s the best technique? Double-dip? Wet batter or dry?
If you just use breading, it won’t hold. I just dip the fish in beer and then bread, like 80 percent corn meal to 20 percent flour, plus seasonings. Once you drop it in the grease, it takes like two to three minutes to fry and you want to serve it no more than five minutes later with some hot sauce and bread. I like Wonder Bread because it absorbs the hot sauce.
Do you have to let the fish sit out first?
No, you want cold, fresh-out-of-the-water fish, just gutted and spread open, not filleted.
You can tell your fish is fresh by looking at the eyes. They should be bright and still clear, not muddy and smashed in, and the gills should be bright red. The flesh should be firm to the touch and bounce back when you press it, and it should feel smooth, not slimy.
How many fish per person?
You want at least two of the smaller fish per person, because they have like four ounces of meat on each fish. If it’s a croaker, a spot, whiting, you just literally want to butterfly it, then bread it and fry it. The bones make the meat taste better It’s like when you cook the pork butt with the bone in.
What about the actual frying?
My favorite oil is regular vegetable oil because so many people have allergies to other oils. The oil should be at 375 degrees, nice and hot. You don’t want to overcrowd your oil or the fish will get soggy and start bubbling and poaching rather than frying.
When they’re done, they will float to the top. You’ll know it’s done because when you push it down, it bounces right back up.
Any sides you should avoid with fried fish?
I would try to stay away from baked beans. That goes better with barbecues. Try something colder like potato salad. Where I’m from, we like hot sauce that has a lot of vinegar. A lot of people eat vinegar peppers with fried fish.
What about desserts?
The best dessert for a cookout is a banana pudding. Cakes can bring a lot of bugs, but with a banana pudding, you can keep it in a bowl and people can scoop it out as needed.
And what about that lingering fish smell?
After you’re done with the fish, boil 20 cloves for 20 minutes or so in the oil. It will smell like cloves rather than fish.
And then, the best way to get rid of the oil is to let it cool down in an ice bath and then dispose of it inside of an old coffee can with a lid, or funnel the cooled grease back into the can it came from and toss it.
Gorgonzola Slaw
(serves 10-12)
1 head cabbage, shredded
1½ cups mayonnaise
½ cup gorgonzola, crumbled
1 red pepper, julienned
½ red onion, finely julienned
¼ cup sugar
1 teaspoon celery seed
1 tablespoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon pepper
½ teaspoon garlic powder
2 carrots, shredded
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
Prep and place all vegetables in a large bowl.
Mix mayonnaise, vinegar, sugar, salt, pepper, celery seed, gorgonzola and garlic powder for dressing. Add to bowl and toss to coat.
Spicy Beer-Battered Local Shrimp
(serves 6)
Vegetable oil, for frying
1½ pounds local shrimp, peeled and deveined
½ cup vegetable oil
1 egg, beaten
2 cups flour
½ cup buttermilk
½ cup beer
1 teaspoon Tabasco
¾ teaspoon Cajun seasoning
¾ teaspoon cayenne
1 teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon white pepper
Heat oil to 375 degrees.
Combine oil, egg, beer, buttermilk and mix well.
Add flour and seasonings and mix until smooth.
Dip shrimp into batter and then drop in hot oil.
Big Momma’s Dutch Oven Jalapeno Cornbread with Molasses
(serves 10-12)
1 cup salted butter
1½ cups all-purpose flour
1½ cups cornmeal
¼ cup Sugar in the Raw
2 teaspoons baking soda
2 teaspoons kosher salt
½ teaspoon baking powder
3 large eggs, beaten
1 cup buttermilk
½ cup diced jalapeno, pickled or fresh
1 cup molasses
Grease large Dutch oven with 1 tablespoon of butter (be sure to cover the whole pan!). Melt the rest of the butter and set aside.
In a mixing bowl, mix all of the ingredients except molasses, and then mix in melted butter.
Pour mixture in greased Dutch oven, place in the open fire, and cook until golden (about 15 minutes).
Serve immediately with warmed molasses for dipping.
Big Daddy’s Cornmeal-Fried Fish
(serves 6)
1½ cups fine cornmeal
½ cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon sea salt
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon onion powder
½ teaspoon black powder
1 tablespoon Texas Pete Hot Sauce
Vegetable oil, for frying
2 pounds flaky, white fish (flounder, whiting, spot, or croaker)
Heat oil to 375 degrees in a large Dutch oven.
Pour the Texas Pete into a shallow dish. Mix flour, cornmeal, baking powder, and seasonings in another shallow dish.
Working in batches, dip the fish fillet into Texas Pete, then dredge in seasoning mix, and put in the pan.
Cook until golden, about 5-6 minutes.