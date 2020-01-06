Gold climbs on war worries; US stocks shake off early loss

NEW YORK — Gold touched its highest price in nearly seven years Monday as investors sought safety amid worries that rising U.S.-Iran tensions could lead to war.
Stocks in Asia and Europe retreated as dollars flowed out of riskier investments, but the U.S. market shook off its morning losses to grind out a modest gain. After dropping 0.6 percent as soon as trading opened, the S&P 500 pushed steadily higher through the day and ended up recovering half its sharp loss from Friday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average also erased an early morning loss of 216 points en route to a small gain. The Nasdaq composite also ended the third trading session of the year higher.
Caution has been seeping through markets since early Friday, when a U.S. drone strike killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.
Both the U.S. and Iran have since talked up the threat of violence, which pushed up the price of gold as money flowed into assets viewed as safer investments. The precious metal neared $1,591 per ounce during morning trading and reached its highest level since April 2013.
Gold settled at $1,566.20, up $17, having climbed more than $40 since before Soleimani's killing.
Gold has historically performed well around past military conflicts, such as the two Persian Gulf wars and the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, even after taking into account interest rates and the dollar's movements, according to Goldman Sachs commodities analysts.
"The escalation in the Middle East was both unexpected and unwelcome," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at trading platform OANDA Europe. "Investors are now fully in defensive mode, hoping for the best but fearing the worst."
U.S. stocks seemed set to fall a second straight day Monday on those same worries, but gains for oil producers and big internet companies made up for drops by industrial companies and banks.
Oil prices have climbed in recent days because any potential violence in the Middle East could disrupt oilfields in the region. Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 22 cents to settle at $63.27 per barrel, adding to big gains from Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 31 cents to $68.91 per barrel.
That helped drive energy stocks.
Healthy gains for Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google's parent company, Alphabet, also helped lift the market.
Besides waiting for the next step in the clash between the U.S. and Iran, several big economic reports are on the schedule this week that could move markets. The headliner is Friday's jobs report from the Labor Department.