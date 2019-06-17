Sotheby's to go private in $3.7B deal
NEW YORK — BidFair USA is taking auction house Sotheby's private in a deal valued at $3.7 billion.
BidFair USA will pay $57 per share, which is a 61% premium to the company's Friday closing stock price. The buyer is owned by media and telecom entrepreneur and art collector Patrick Drahi, who founded Altice in 2001.
Sotheby's, founded in 1744, has traded publicly on the New York Stock Exchange for 31 years.
The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. It's subject to shareholder approval and regulatory clearance.
Pfizer to buy Array Bio for $11.4B
NEW YORK — Pfizer is delving deeper into cancer research with a roughly $11.4 billion deal for Array BioPharma, a drug developer that has seen its shares soar since announcing positive clinical trial results earlier this spring.
Pfizer said Monday it will pay $48 per share in cash for Array, whose product portfolio includes a treatment combination used for advanced skin cancer that is being tested in other cancers as well.
The company said last month that its combination of the drugs Braftovi and Mektovi along with another treatment led to a significant improvement in overall survival in late-stage testing for some patients with colorectal cancer. The company plans to submit results from that study to U.S. regulators for approval later this year.
Array's share price has jumped 41 percent since late May and more than doubled so far this year. Pfizer's offer of $48 per share represents a premium of 62 percent to the stock's closing price of $29.59 on Friday.
Shares of Boulder, Colo.-based Array BioPharma Inc. surged 60 percent before Monday's opening bell.
Pfizer Inc., which makes the breast cancer drug Ibrance and the blood thinner Eliquis, said the boards of both companies have approved the deal. It will finance the deal with debt and cash, and it expects the transaction to add to earnings per share starting in 2022.
Pfizer, the biggest U.S. drugmaker by revenue, has had several drug approvals in the U.S. or elsewhere so far this year. But it also saw a heavily touted pain drug flop in late-stage clinical testing, placing the drug's future in doubt.
Is Musk deleting Twitter account?
SAN FRANCISCO — Tesla CEO Elon Musk abruptly revealed that he is closing the popular Twitter account that has repeatedly landed him in legal trouble, but then proceeded to keep it open long after announced he had deleted it.
The mixed messaging began to unfold Sunday when Musk changed his Twitter handle to DaddyDotCom in apparent homage to Father's Day. Then he signaled in a tweet that he was scrapping the account. But 15 hours later, the account remained open under its old "elonmusk" handle with 27 million followers. Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Musk got in trouble with the Securities & Exchange Commission in August for tweets about taking the company private and saying he had secured funding to do so with no evidence to back that up. Musk and Tesla each paid $20 million in to settle with the SEC.
Musk is now required to have Twitter posts approved by a lawyer if they have the potential to affect the company's stock.
Domino's to test driverless deliveries
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Domino's plans to test pizza delivery using fully autonomous vehicles in Houston.
The world's biggest pizza company is teaming up with Nuro, a Silicon Valley startup that makes unmanned delivery vehicles.
Nuro is also partners with Kroger Co. It has been delivering groceries autonomously in Arizona and Houston since late last year.
Domino's says the test will begin in September or October at one location in Houston. It will eventually include more stores. Customers can place an order online, track the vehicle's location and retrieve their pizza from the vehicle using a special code.
Michigan-based Domino's first began testing autonomous delivery two years ago in a partnership with Ford Motor Co. But in that case, a safety driver at the wheel.
Rival Pizza Hut is also testing driverless delivery with Toyota Motor Co.
Mastercard alters rule on transgender IDs
NEW YORK — Mastercard will allow transgender people to use their chosen names on credit and debit cards in an effort to combat discrimination at the cash register.
That means that the name on the credit card owned by a transgender person could be different than that found on their birth certificate or driver's license.
It is up to the banks that issue the cards to actually implement the change and on Monday, Mastercard called on those banks to do so.
Three states — Tennessee, Kansas and Ohio — legally bar a transgender person from changing the sex listed on their birth certificate, according to Out Leadership, a LGBT rights organization that focuses on advocacy at the corporate level. This can create confusion when a person uses one name to reflect their identity, but may have a different name legally.
A 2015 study showed that 32% of transgender people who had to show an ID with a name or gender that did not match their presentation experienced harassment, were denied services or were attacked.
"When we were alerted to this, we realized we could do something about it," said Raj Seshadri, president of U.S. issuers for Mastercard.
Lockheed invests $142M in Ark. factory
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Lockheed Martin says it is spending $142 million and hiring 326 new workers over the next few years as it expands its south Arkansas facility.
The Maryland-based company on Monday announced the expansion of its plant in Camden, about 85 miles southwest of Little Rock. The Camden facility currently employs about 700 workers.
The expansion will support new construction and improve existing facilities for products such as the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, Army Tactical Missile System and others, plus new machinery and equipment. The company and Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the expansion at the Paris Air Show.
State Economic Development officials say the company is receiving performance-based income tax credit and cash rebate for the expansion.
Navistar expanding Ala. engine plant
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Navistar says a $125 million expansion of its north Alabama manufacturing plant will mean an additional 145 jobs at the factory.
The Illinois-based company says it will make the new investments over the next three years at its plant in Huntsville, which makes International brand diesel engines for trucks and buses.
Navistar said Monday the factory will produce a new type of truck powertrain being developed with TRATON, which is a European subsidiary of Volkswagen.
Al.com reports the move is part of a continued revival of the plant, which shut down five years ago. The expansion more than doubles the workforce at the factory.
Bourbon warehouse partly collapses in Ky.
OWENSBORO, Ky. — Part of a bourbon warehouse in western Kentucky collapsed during a thunderstorm.
News outlets report the partial collapse of the O.Z. Tyler Distillery rickhouse was reported early Monday.
Master Distiller Jacob Call says around 20,000 barrels are stored at the location and it appears that about 4,000 were affected. He says it appears most barrels remain intact.
Call says engineers will be out later Monday to try to determine what caused the collapse. It's unclear if weather played a role.
Officials say no one was hurt. A nearby road is closed while the cleanup continues.
Another Kentucky bourbon barrel warehouse collapsed last year. Half of a warehouse collapsed at the Barton 1792 Distillery in Bardstown on June 22, 2018, and the other half came down two weeks later.
Small firm to run SI after sale
NEW YORK — The company that recently bought Sports Illustrated has found someone to run it: a small media company called Maven.
Authentic Brands Group bought Sports Illustrated from publishing giant Meredith last month. At the time, the companies said Meredith would run the magazine and the SI.com website for at least two years under a licensing deal.
But in a filing Monday, Maven said it has a licensing deal for Sports Illustrated magazine and the website. It says Ross Levinsohn, former publisher of the Los Angeles Times, would be CEO of the licensed business.
Maven says its deal runs through 2029 and may be renewed. Terms were not disclosed, but Maven paid $45 million up front.