GM CEO joins talks with striking union
DETROIT — An end to the monthlong strike at General Motors may be in sight. GM CEO Mary Barra joined negotiators at the bargaining table Tuesday seeking a deal to end the strike by the United Auto Workers union.
A person briefed on the talks says Barra and GM president Mark Reuss were in the bargaining room early Tuesday but left later in the morning as committees began work on specific contract language. The person didn't want to be identified because the talks are confidential.
IMF reins in global growth outlook
WASHINGTON — The International Monetary Fund is further downgrading its outlook for the world economy, predicting that growth this year will be the weakest since the 2008 financial crisis primarily because of widening global conflicts.
The IMF's latest World Economic Outlook foresees a slight rebound in 2020 but warns of threats ranging from heightened political tensions in the Middle East to the threat that the United States and China will fail to prevent their trade war from escalating.
The updated forecast released Tuesday was prepared for the fall meetings this week of the 189-nation IMF and its sister lending organization, the World Bank. Those meetings and a gathering Friday of finance ministers and central bankers of the world's 20 biggest economies are expected to be dominated by efforts to de-escalate trade wars.
JPMorgan profit up, but loan growth slows
NEW YORK — JPMorgan Chase & Co. said Tuesday its profits grew by 8 percent in the third quarter, helped partly by higher interest rates and a better-than-expected performance in its investment banking business.
The nation's largest bank by assets said it earned $9.08 billion, or $2.68 a share in the quarter ended Sept. 30. The results beat expectations of $2.45.
CEO Jamie Dimon said he believes the U.S. consumer "remains healthy," but that consumer strength is "being offset by weakening business sentiment and capital expenditures, mostly driven by increasingly complex geopolitical risks, including tensions in global trade."
JPMorgan's biggest division, its consumer banking business, reported a 5 percent rise in profits from a year ago. That was largely helped by more activity in its home lending business, as well as more people carrying a balance on their credit cards. Total loans unexpectedly fell in the quarter, down 1 percent, as JPMorgan said it sold off a chunk of home mortgages. Excluding the sale, the company said loan growth was flat.
The company is expanding is Chase retail banking unit to the Charleston region. Federal regulators last month approved a new branch at U.S. Highway 17 and Houston Northcutt Boulevard in Mount Pleasant.
Goldman Sachs' 3Q profit falls 26%
NEW YORK — Goldman Sachs reported a 26 percent decline in third quarter profitd Tuesday, as it took losses on some of its public investments and struggled to drum up enough advisory business.
The bank on Tuesday reported a profit of $1.88 billion, or $4.79 a share. That was short of the forecasts of analysts, who were looking for Goldman to earn $4.81 a share, according to FactSet.
Goldman's core business — advising the wealthy and large corporations — had a tough summer. While the summer traditionally is a slow season for investment banking, this quarter was noticeably worse than expected. The bank saw double-digit declines in both debt and equity underwriting revenues, as well as a double-digit decline in stock trading revenues.
Goldman's fixed income, currencies and commodities trading division reported a 7 percent decline in revenues as well.
Revenues in bank's investing and lending division were down 17 percent from a year earlier. The bank said it reported "net losses on investments in public equities" during the quarter, but did not specify what stocks it had taken losses on.
Harley halts planned electric bike
NEW YORK — Harley-Davidson is suspending production of its highly anticipated electric motorcycle because of technical issues that arose during a final quality check.
The manufacturer is counting on the LiveWire motorcycle to attract younger customers and counter flagging sales in the U.S. as its traditional customer base ages.
The company is staying in contact with dealers and assured customers they can continue to ride LiveWire motorcycles, though it didn't specifically outline the issue.
The LiveWire costs nearly $30,000 and can go zero to 60 mph in three seconds. There is no clutch and no shifting.
United posts $1B gain on summer fares
DALLAS — Cheaper jet fuel and slightly higher fares helped United Airlines boost third-quarter profit 23 percent to $1 billion.
The results released Tuesday were better than Wall Street expected, and United raised its forecast of full-year profit.
Revenue was slightly below expectations, at $11.38 billion. The airline blamed a drop in travel to Hong Kong, where anti-government protests have at times disrupted operations at the airport.
United indicated that demand for leisure and business travel is holding up well despite concern about the slowing global economy, although there are pockets of weakness such as China.
The worldwide grounding of the Boeing 737 Max after two fatal crashes led to thousands of canceled flights and lost revenue for United, although the company did not provide figures. The airline has removed the Max from its schedule until Jan. 6 and dropped nearly 8,300 flights between October and early January.
A few years ago, United lagged its closest competitors by many financial and operational measures. It has since reduced delays and cancellations and boosted margins above those at American Airlines, although it's still behind Delta Air Lines.
Hallmark closing home and gifts unit
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hallmark Cards says it plans to close its home decor and gift products business by the end of the year.
The Kansas City-based company said Monday that Hallmark Home and Gifts will close because of changes in the retail industry.
KSHB-TV reports company spokesman Andy DiOrio said 60 employees will be affected by the closure. He said some will be offered a chance to apply for other Hallmark positions, while others will move to other parts of the company.
The company said in a statement that it will continue to offer gifts through its Retail and Hallmark Greetings businesses.
Hallmark Home and Gifts is one of the company's six businesses.
MGM Resorts sells 2 LV casinos
LAS VEGAS — MGM Resorts International has announced the sale of two casinos that will significantly alter its portfolio of Las Vegas Strip properties.
The Las Vegas-based company announced Tuesday it's sold the Circus Circus hotel-casino for $825 million to Treasure Island casino owner Phil Ruffin.
The company also sold the Bellagio for $4.25 billion.
MGM and the Blackstone investment group are forming a joint venture that is purchasing the Bellagio and leasing it back to an MGM subsidiary for $245 million annually.
MGM Resorts will get a 5 percent ownership stake in the joint venture and about $4.2 billion in cash.
Circus Circus opened in 1968. MGM purchased it in 2005.
Casino magnate Steve Wynn opened the Bellagio in 1998 but MGM took ownership in 2000 when Wynn's Mirage Resorts merged with MGM.