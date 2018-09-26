There's a lot of terminology in use to describe the floodwaters moving across the upper section of South Carolina.
Here are some of the definitions to be aware of in Hurricane Florence's aftermath:
Flood - Any overflow of water that causes or threatens to damage property or lives.
Flash Flood - A damaging or life-threatening rapid rise of water in a normally dry area. Can begin within minutes of an intense rainfall or dam failure, or even long afterward.
Crest - The highest level of a flood as it passes a particular point.
Flood Categories:
Minor flooding - Minimal or no property damage.
Moderate flooding - Some inundation of structures and roads near stream. Evacuations of people to higher elevations.
Major flooding - Extensive inundation of structures and roads. Significant evacuations of people.
Record flooding - Levels not seen before.
Flood Stage - The increased height at a given point on a rising river.
Flood stages may be represented by different numbers at different points on the same river. Levels depend on a variety of factors, including the depth of river bottom.
Numbers indicate how high above flood stage affected water is flowing.
*Source: NOAA, National Weather Service