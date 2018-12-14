Stocks plunge to 8-month lows
NEW YORK — Stocks staggered to eight-month lows Friday after weak economic data from China and Europe set off more worries about the global economy. Mounting tensions in Europe over Britain's impeding departure from the European Union also darkened traders' moods.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped as much as 563. On the benchmark S&P 500 index, health care and technology companies absorbed the worst losses. Johnson & Johnson plunged by the most in 16 years after Reuters reported that the company has known since the 1970s that its talc baby powder sometimes contained carcinogenic asbestos. The company denied the report.
China said industrial output and retail sales both slowed in November. That could be another sign that China's trade dispute with the U.S. and tighter lending conditions are chilling its economy, which is the second-largest in the world. Meanwhile, purchasing managers in Europe signaled that economic growth was slipping.
Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist for Wells Fargo Investment Institute, said investors are concerned that weakness will make it way to the U.S. They're wondering if the U.S. economy is likely to run out of steam sooner than they had thought.
"Market consensus has been that the next recession is probably in 2020 or beyond," he said. Now, he said, the market is "really testing that assumption and trying to figure out whether it's sooner."
GM jobs to offset lay-offs
DETROIT — The General Motors' massive 14,000-person layoff announced last month might not be as bad as originally projected.
The company said Friday that 2,700 out of the 3,300 factory jobs slated for elimination will now be saved by adding jobs at other U.S. factories. Blue-collar workers in many cities will still lose jobs when GM shutters four U.S. factories next year. But most could find employment at other GM plants. Some would have to relocate.
GM still plans to lay off about 8,000 white-collar workers and another 2,600 factory workers in Canada.
In November, GM announced plans to end production at the U.S. factories and one in Ontario as part of a restructuring.
Legislators and President Donald Trump have hammered GM over the layoffs. GM says the factory hires were in the works before its announcement.
Facebook: Photos may be exposed
NEW YORK — Facebook said Friday that a software bug affecting nearly 7 million users may have exposed a broader set of photos to app developers than what those users intended.
Although this doesn't mean the photos were actually seen by anyone, the revelation of the bug offers another reminder of just how much data Facebook has on its 2.27 billion users and how often these sorts of slip ups happen.
In a blog post, the company said the bug affected 6.8 million people who granted permission for third-party apps to access the photos. Facebook said the users' photos may have been exposed for 12 days in September and that the bug was fixed.
Generally when people give apps access to their photos, it means only photos posted on their Facebook page. Facebook says the bug potentially gave developers access to other photos, such as those shared on Marketplace or on Facebook Stories. The bug also affected photos that people uploaded to Facebook but chose not to post or could not post for technical reasons.
Holiday boost lifts Nov. retail sales
WASHINGTON — U.S. retail sales increased a slight 0.2% in November, as strong sales tied to holiday shopping were offset by lower gasoline prices.
Excluding gas, however, the Commerce Department said Friday that last month's retail sales rose a healthy 0.5% in a positive sign for economic growth.
Retail sales have climbed a solid 5.3% so far this year. In November, non-store retail sales — a category that includes Internet brands such as Amazon — jumped 2.3%. Furniture stores, electronics stores and health stores also enjoyed a solid bump as the holiday shopping season went into full swing.
"U.S. consumers were feeling festive a month before the holidays!" said Jennifer Lee, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets.
Americans have responded to an improvement in economic growth this year by spending more, especially online and at restaurants. Retail sales are an indicator that Americans have faith that the economy with a half-century low unemployment rate of 3.7 percent will continue to grow. Yet the economic gains of the past year — buoyed by President Donald Trump's deficit-financed tax cuts — have not insulated retailers from broader long-term pressures. Sales at department stores have slipped compared with last year, while sales gains for automakers have been weak. General Motors recently announced layoffs for thousands of workers.
In November, gas stations trimmed retail sales. Service stations had a 2.3% drop in purchases last month. This was a reversal from October when higher gas prices, along with a short-lived bump in auto-buying, had helped propel broader retail sales gains of 1.1%.
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has plummeted 22 cents a gallon over the past three weeks, to $2.51.
Those lower gas prices may have led Americans to spend more on themselves, or friends and family.
"The kick from the tax cuts is gone, but the huge and rapid drop in retail gas prices is freeing a great deal of cash at just the right time for retailers," said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.
Besides non-store retailers, the gains were fueled by a 1.2% increase in purchases at furniture stores and a 1.4% growth in sales at electronics and appliance stores.
Core sales, which exclude autos, gas and building materials, have increased over the past two months at the fastest pace in two years, a reassuring sign for economic growth coming into the end of 2018.
Spirit tops on-time arrival list
DALLAS — Spirit Airlines tops the latest ratings for on-time flights, a stunning turnaround for a discount carrier that consistently ranked as the tardiest airline in America three years ago.
The Transportation Department said Friday that 89 percent of Spirit's flights in October arrived on time, putting Spirit just ahead of frequent winner Hawaiian Airlines and Delta.
It's the first time the Miramar, Florida-based carrier has topped the rankings. It finished second in November 2017.
Spirit, which serves Myrtle Beach, had the worst on-time performance every month but one between May 2015 and May 2016. Since then, Spirit has added room in its schedule, reduced red-eye flights and increased the number of pilots who can be called in on short notice.
The government counts a flight on time if it arrives within 14 minutes of schedule.
Factory output up 0.6% in Nov.
WASHINGTON — U.S. industrial production climbed 0.6 percent on surging output at mines and utilities. But manufacturing production was flat.
The Federal Reserve said Friday that that utility output rose 3.3 percent as power companies were busier because of unusually cold weather. Mining output rose 1.7 percent on higher production at coal mines and oil and gas drillers.
Overall industrial production is up 3.9 percent from November 2017.
But manufacturing was flat in November after falling 0.1 percent in October. Factories are contending with a stronger dollar that makes their products more expensive in foreign markets, slowing global growth and import taxes that raise their costs.