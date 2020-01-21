Love them, hate them, or just totally indifferent on them, The Grammy Awards are known as “music’s biggest night.” This year’s installment of the awards will take place at 8 p.m. this Sunday, Jan. 26 on CBS, and to get you ready for the show, we’ve prepared a trivia quiz all about its history. In our Head2Head matchup, returning winner Kyle Barnette will face tile and flooring estimator Spencer Moore.
1. An actual Grammy award is a gilded statue of what?
2. In 1996, Eddie Vedder won a Grammy and notoriously said, “I don’t know what this means. I don’t think it means anything. That’s just how I feel.” Vedder is still the lead singer of what rock band?
3. Who has received the most nominations at this year’s Grammys, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year?
4. What duo had their 1990 Grammy award for Best New Artist revoked when it was revealed that they in fact did not sing on their hit album “All or Nothing”?
5. What singer arrived at the 2011 Grammys in a giant egg carried by models?
6. Which of these three artists HAS won a Grammy: The Beach Boys, Jimi Hendrix or Van Morrison?
7. Elvis Presley never won a Grammy award in a major category, but he won three Grammys for his work in what genre of music?
8. What band controversially beat out Metallica for the Grammys' first ever Heavy Metal Album of the Year award in 1989?
9. In 1962, who became the first female artist to win a Grammy for Album of the Year?
10. What three U.S. presidents have won Grammys (all for Best Spoken Word Album)?
Correct Responses
1. A gramophone (phonograph/record player).
2. Pearl Jam.
3. Lizzo.
4. Milli Vanilli.
5. Lady Gaga.
6. Van Morrison.
7. Gospel.
8. Jethro Tull.
9. Judy Garland.
10. Carter, Clinton and Obama.
Kyle’s Responses
1. A gramophone.
2. Pearl Jam.
3. Lizzo.
4. Milli Vanilli.
5. Gaga.
6. Van Morrison.
7. Gospel.
8. Steely Dan.
9. Ella Fitzgerald.
10. Clinton, Obama and Carter.
Spencer’s Responses
1. Gramophone.
2. Pearl Jam.
3. Ariana Grande.
4. Pass.
5. Lady Gaga.
6. Van Morrison.
7. Soundtrack.
8. Black Sabbath.
9. Macklemore.
10. JFK, Reagan and W. Bush.
Kyle will move to another week of Head2Head trivia after putting up an insurmountable eight correct answers. Tune in next week to see how he fares in an all new Head2Head Trivia.