With erosion becoming more apparent, Georgetown strikes partnership to mitigate problem

GEORGETOWN — Over the past decade, the areas near East Bay and Morgan Parks in Georgetown have seen significant patterns of erosion that have been brought on by consistent flooding.

Joy Brown, the marine program manager at The Nature Conservancy, a global environmental nonprofit, knows that something needs to be done about it.

Enter the nonprofit's partnership with the city, with a 3-year plan helping establish a 1-acre living shoreline project to aid in mitigating these erosion issues while also creating a marine habitat.

A living shoreline is a method of stabilizing a shoreline from erosion, maintaining the land and water connection and creating a marine habitat, according to Dale Threatt-Taylor, the Nature Conservancy's South Carolina Chapter executive director.

This project was pitched and explained to Georgetown City Council at a special workshop on Feb. 25, and the $1 million project is fully funded by the Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Foundation.

The foundation, based in Columbia, predominantly funds capital projects and environmental improvements across the state.

"Our intent is to design a project that mimics a healthy, natural shoreline, and over time, it can blend seamlessly with the surroundings," Threatt-Taylor said.

Creating a marine habitat, Brown said, will encourage wildlife such as fish, crabs and bugs to flock to the area as well.

"That's what we are hoping to get, that mix of the things that swim, the things that float and the things that fly," Brown said. "We've not designed the project yet, but we want to put in things that would create a good, healthy habitat."

In 2021, Brown said that The Nature Conservancy hopes to hire contractors, launch a project website through The Nature Conservancy website, start a community outreach campaign and submit permits.

In 2022, baseline monitoring will happen, Brown said, along with the hiring of a construction crew and approval of permits.

Construction is targeted to be completed by 2023.

Brown said the nonprofit will send out surveys to businesses on Front Street to not only get input on what they feel the area needs in terms of environmental rehabilitation, but to hopefully spread the word to business patrons on what the project is and what it will do for the parks. For those in the community who are interested in keeping up with the project's progress, Brown said a city ambassador contact list will be set up as well.

There are no anticipated negative impacts on Front Street businesses as far as construction or closures, Brown said, and she hopes that the shoreline project will bring the businesses new patrons with people flocking to visit the updated parks.

"The park is at the end of Front Street, where the main light to get into Front Street is on the total opposite side of town," Brown said. "And if there is any impacts to park usage, we would want to keep that as minimal as possible."