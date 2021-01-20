"Jim, just when I thought I'd seen it all, the takeover of the Capitol Building by a mob of humans happened."
"Yep, Roxie. It was a very sad day. More than sad, it was tragic and scary. When the U.S. Representative I worked for entered the Capitol to be sworn in, he looked up at Lady Liberty who stood tall on the dome. I will never forget his words as he looked up. 'There she stands. A symbol of the best of our country. She has withstood a civil war, world wars, a great depression, and shown the way. She stood there to light the way during the Civil Rights Movement. She proudly proclaims a nation that has always had a peaceful transition of power after elections.' Roxie, it was a very sad day."
"I suppose you know all the places in and around the Capitol."
"Indeed. Our office was in the Cannon Building. As I watched and listened as the riot unfolded, I often heard Cannon being referred to as one place where members of Congress and their staff were hunkered down. I can only imagine what was going on in their minds as the mob raced up and down the halls trying to break into offices."
"How did it all come to this?"
"In my opinion, what we saw and heard showed us once again what leaders do and say matters. All the disinformation and misinformation about the presidential election set the stage for the tragedy.
What do we do now?"
"That question is indeed the question."
“You and I are both Yellow Dog Democrats, but one of the answers came from a Republican Senator, Mitt Romney. What do we do now? We tell the truth and in so doing begin to put the lie to all the conspiracy theories and disinformation that fuels riots like this.”
The other thing we can do is to follow the words of Dr. King. We are all connected whether we know it or not. We look for connections particularly with folks we disagree with most. And we hope that the Spirit of God will move within and about us to see and feel each other's humanity. One of the most Ah Ha moments in my life occurred when I was having a conversation with a minister from the Middle East. To make a point, I used the parable of the Lost Sheep. He didn't know what I was talking about. So, I described the parable. You know this shepherd had 100 sheep and one of them got lost. So the shepherd left the 99 and went looking for the lost sheep." 'Oh,You must mean the parable of the incomplete flock." "Wow. What will make the flock whole?"
Accountability and loving our enemies. My doctoral work was in criminal justice." "I didn't know that." "Yep. First accountability. One of the things I learned is that deterrence is not harshness of punishment but surety of penalty. We need to insure that events like the riot don't happen again. Those who break the law need to be penalized. That is society's way of saying, stop we don't do that in our nation. To be part of the flock means we obey the rules of the flock.”
Next, practice loving our enemies. Loving one's enemies calls us not to do and say things that will cause the other to call us enemy. Dr. King said,, "An eye for an eye leaves everyone blind." We have to break retaliation cycles. The flock is more whole when we do that.”