Wellness spa and a law firm among new businesses in Georgetown County in November

PAWLEYS ISLAND — Several new businesses, including a wellness spa and a law office, opened in Georgetown County in recent months.

Slip on down to The Oasis, 139 Willbrook Blvd., Unit C, Pawleys Island. It’s a wellness sanctuary for both men and women, said owner Christine Johns. Johns aims to build a business and brand that inspires people to be healthier, while also feeling beautiful and relaxed in their own skin.

Johns found some of the best business ideas come from necessity. She said she knows someone who battles depression and they talked about the need for a float pod — which is used for sensory deprivation. When they learned the one of the closest locations for a float pod was Charleston, Johns saw the need for one in Pawleys Island.

"The next thing you know, I'm looking into getting this," she said of the pod. "I don't know how to meditate, I'm not good at yoga, but I can last in there and I feel so much better when I get out. My body feels better. You kind of forget about everything for awhile. You come out feeling good."

The idea then grew into building a salt room, an area for an ice bath, a chromotherapy sauna and an oxygen bar — all things that can help with weight loss, dehydration, depression, breathing problems and a host of other challenges people may face.

Johns moved to the Pawleys Island area about two and a half years ago after living in various areas up north, including Pittsburgh, suburban Chicago, and Rhode Island.

The Oasis opens Dec. 11 and will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Check out The Oasis on Facebook at Facebook.com/TheOasisPawleysIsland, log onto their website at Oasispi.com or give them a call at (843) 867-4345.

Attorney Meghan Barnes opened her law office at 121-A Centermarsh Lane in Pawleys Island in November. Barnes is a member of the state, Georgetown and Horry County Bar Associations. She’s a graduate of the Charleston School of Law.

Barnes serves clients in the areas of estate planning and probate, including wills, trusts, prenuptial agreements, special-needs planning, and guardianship and conservatorship matters.

More information can be found at Barnes’ website at lawofficeofmeghanbarnes.com or by calling (843) 314-8044.

The Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce had several new members join recently, including:

Each 1 Teach 1 Entrepreneurship Institute at Coastal Carolina University, a unique partnering between E. Craig Wall Sr. College of Business Administration and Spadoni College of Education's Biddle Center for Teaching, Learning, and Community Engagement. The institute provides CCU and area high school and middle school students with the tools they need to build prosperous, successful futures in education and business.

Bluebird Vintage Furniture and Home opened in September. They expanded from their shop Vintage Mercantile in Charleston to Bluebird Vintage, 925 Front Street, Georgetown.

They offer consigned antiques, vintage furniture, curated home accessories, unique lighting, art, rugs and more.

Kuester Management Group’s presence expanded in Georgetown County recently. They offer professional HOA management services to communities throughout North and South Carolina.

Kosta Bowls Pawleys Island opened at 9380 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island. The fast-growing company is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It serves acai bowls, pitaya bowls, green bowls, fruit and yogurt parfaits.