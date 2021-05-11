Wedgefield rezoning for affordable housing development wins key approval

GEORGETOWN — Despite weeks of community outcry, Georgetown County Council gave a crucial approval the rezoning of a plot of land for a proposed affordable housing development by Wedgefield Plantation.

For weeks, Wedgefield residents has fought with planning commission and council over the rezoning. Residents say building affordable housing outside its gates would cause a medley of problems.

A lack of specificity, though, is the a main point of contention for residents of Wedgefield. Resident Bonnie Myers said she felt like the rezoning and development was moving too quickly with too little detail.

"We feel like we have been rushed into something... that will impact this community for years to come," Myers said.

Georgetown Memorial Hospital originally bought the 64 acres off Wedgefield Road and North Fraser Street in 2008 to build a medical facility, but the project fell through. The hospital is looking to sell 16 acres of it to Foursix Housing and Blue Line development for an affordable housing complex.

A recent study conducted for the county, though, expressed the immediate need for affordable housing such as Foursix and Blue Line's proposed development. Based on the most recent census data, the average household income in Georgetown was just above $48,000 per year. This makes affordable rent in the county no more than $1,200 a month, or 30 percent of income.

The proposed apartments would be restricted to families with low income — a family of four, for example, could make no more than $38,700 a year if they wanted to live there, based on median household income in the county.

Tony Cates with Foursix said rent at the 90 proposed units would be between $400 and $975, depending on the income of the residents and how many bedrooms were in a unit. The development would have units ranging from one to four bedrooms, but exact counts for how many units of each were not yet available.

This story will be updated.