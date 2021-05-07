Wedgefield residents raise concerns over affordable housing development

GEORGETOWN — Over the last several weeks, residents of Wedgefield Plantation have raised concerns over various parts of an affordable housing project proposed just outside its gates.

Despite close to 100 residents of the gated community showing up in protest, a rezoning for this development was recommended by the planning commission to county council April 15. Next, it will go before council May 11 for a second reading, though additional information not previously disclosed will not be offered at that time, according to Tony Cates. Cates is with Foursix Housing, one of the developers alongside BlueLine Development.

As of right now, all the public knows is the developers want 16 of the 64 acres owned by Georgetown Memorial Hospital off Wedgefield Road and North Fraser Street for a 90-unit affordable housing development with rents ranging between $400 and $975 per month. A lack of detail and specificity is one of the main issues Wedgefield residents have with the proposed development, and Cates said this is because the developers are currently working toward rezoning the land, not the specifics of the build itself.

Bonnie Myers moved into her Wedgefield Plantation "forever home" seven years ago, and is especially concerned with this lack of specificity and feeling like the rezoning and development is being rushed.

"We feel like we have been rushed into something... that will impact this community for years to come," Myers said.

More conceptual, engineering and site planning information will only become available if the rezoning is approved by county council. Once this happens, Cates said BlueLine and Foursix will submit the plan to state housing, which will likely respond by July or August, and the two developers will go through the same process of planning commission and county council, only this time for the project itself rather than just the zoning.

Additional Wedgefield resident concerns include the location of the development, which would be outside the front gates of the country club community. Residents like Miki Nadeau told planning commission and county council they are not against affordable housing in the county, and understand the need for it, but that there are better places in the county than next to their neighborhood.

Specifically, Nadeau recommended a parcel of land at Fraser Street in Maryville that she said would be closer to grocery stores, medical offices and shopping areas than the proposed parcel.

Cates said Foursix and BlueLine were interested specifically in the Wedgefield land because it fit into a census tract that state housing identified as the areas in greatest need of affordable housing. Other plots of land in the county have not been considered, nor will they be considered, Cates said, because they do not fit into the census tract and therefore would be unlikely to qualify for state housing funding.

Georgetown County is in dire need of affordable housing for low to middle income earners, like this development, according to a recent study of the county conducted by Bowen National Research.

Based on the most recent census data, the average household income in Georgetown was just above $48,000 per year. This makes affordable rent in the county no more than $1,200 a month, or 30 percent of income.

The proposed apartments would be restricted to families with low income — a family of four, for example, could make no more than $38,700 a year if they wanted to live there, based on median household income in the county.

Other concerns raised by Wedgefield residents include the developers’ Better Business Bureau ratings and claims that they have abandoned projects previously. Myers said she found more than 60 complaints online about the construction quality and management of Foursix Housing developments, but that she could not share them because they had since been taken down.

The Post and Courier Myrtle Beach was unable to find either Foursix Housing or BlueLine Development on the Better Business Bureau’s website. As far as abandoning projects, Cates said that Foursix’s financing structure does not allow it to leave a project until its Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program cycle has finished, which is typically 15 to 20 years, Cates said.

“If you do sell a project that quick, you have to pay back all of your LIHTC funding. You don’t make any money that way, you lose money, lots of money,” Cates said.

Cates also said that residents are fabricating information and “grasping at straws” to try to stop the project, and that whenever Foursix and BlueLine correct misconceptions, new ones seem to pop up.

“(A resident) said we’re getting rid of deals 9, 10, 11 years after and not sticking with them the whole time. BlueLine, as a company, started in 2012. I’m not a math scientist, but 2021 minus 2012 is nine, at most,” Cates said. “So there’s no way they could have let go of a deal that they did 9, 10 or 11 years ago.”

Residents of Wedgefield have also cited traffic and property value concerns as other reasons they were against the development.

Myers said turning left onto S.C. 701 from Wedgefield Road is very difficult, and she knows several people, including herself, who live in Wedgefield Plantation who have almost gotten into car accidents because of it.

In 2008, a traffic study was done to accompany the hospital’s purchase of the land, and that study recommended adding two coordinating stoplights: one at Wedgefield Road and S.C. 701, and another at S.C. 701 and S.C. 51. Since 2008, the population in the area has grown substantially, and residents said they worried adding more people to the area would only add more traffic.

County planning director Holly Richardson said if the rezoning is approved by council, a new traffic study will have to be done, as the previous study’s recommendations are likely not accurate now, 13 years later.

As far as Wedgefield property values, Brian Tucker, the county’s director of economic development, said the administration and the planning commission do not believe the apartments will adversely impact that.

“It is our belief that this is a quality project that will bring housing to the county that we need,” Tucker said.

Louis Morant, county council chairman and representative for the district the development would reside in, said he is still undecided on whether or not he will vote in favor of the rezoning May 11. It is a balancing act, he said, of listening to resident concerns and understanding the county's need for affordable housing.

Morant is trying to keep his eyes on what is directly in front of council — a rezoning request. Blocking out the noise of what could happen because of that rezoning is proving difficult, he said. This decision is about much more than just allowing multifamily housing to be built on 16 acres just outside city limits, he said.

"The county is trying to recruit employers to bring jobs here for our residents, but the employers and the companies are saying 'Well, where are they going to stay?,' " Morant said. "Especially according to the (Bowen) study, we don't have the housing to accommodate those employers.

"If we can't get higher paying jobs here, we're going to stay where we are. Our people, our students, our children will continue to leave. If we can't get adequate employment here, they'll want to go elsewhere."

The second reading of the rezoning request must have four votes in favor of it to move to a third reading, which would occur May 25.