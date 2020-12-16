View From the Past: December in Georgetown

A look at December in Georgetown County throughout history . . .
125 years ago, 1895
A private car came on Monday bringing Messrs. Woods, Fisher, Weister and others to enjoy some of our fine sport, shooting ducks, as the guests of Gen. E.P. Alexander on South Island. . . Attention, Georgetown Rifle Guards! You are hereby summoned to attend a drill of your company on Tuesday, December 10th, at 9 o’clock sharp, at your armory. Every member is urged to attend. H. Schenk, Secretary. . . Under the management of several young ladies of the Episcopal Church, a program of melody, wit and music will be given at the Standard Theatre on Thursday, the 19th of December. The object is to raise funds to repair and tune the church organ. The management is pledged to a bright program without any tedious waits. The public is promised a rich and racy treat. Adults 25 cents. Children 15 cents.
In the recent Court of General Sessions, a mistrial was entered on account of one of the jury being sick for the State vs. Toney Lloyd, Knocker Campbell and Charlie Davis, alias Charlie Smith, charged with larceny of livestock. In the State vs. Eddie Patterson, the verdict was murder. This is the little fellow, about 14 years old, who cut the throat of one of his playmates on Waccamaw last summer and placed the body in the salt water creek before the boy was actually dead. Judge Z.D. Greene represented the defendant and succeeded in saving his youthful client’s neck. But if there ever was a cold-blooded, brutal murderer, this boy filled the bill to perfection.
100 years ago, 1920
It will pay you to come to our stables to buy your Horses, Mules, Wagons, Buggies and Farm Machinery. We also have a Yoke of Oxen for sale. Ham Livestock Company, Central Brick Warehouse, Hemingway, S.C. . . .Trespass Notice: Having leased the uplands and rice fields of Kensington Plantation for hunting purposes, all persons are warned not to hunt, shoot or trespass on these lands. Violaters will be prosecuted. G.O. Brown.
In a decree issued today by William J. Simmons, Imperial Wizard, every member of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan and every member of this organization are commanded to use all the influence within their power to suppress operations of so-called night riders and assist officers of the law in their apprehension. There is no excuse for this outrageous slander other than the fact that these night riders clothe themselves in garments somewhat resembling the official regalia of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan. The operations of these night riders are bringing odium upon the Ku Klux Klan because their criminal conduct is being laid at the door of members of this organization.
75 years ago, 1945
Mr. Roscoe Snipes of the United Press is visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. R.C. Snipes. This is the first Christmas he has spent at home in Georgetown since his graduation from Emory University. He has been on foreign duty the last three years opening up offices and establishing contacts for the United Press in South America, Madrid and Cuba. Mr. Snipes will be here for a month. . . Pr. R. Witcher of the Georgetown Airport will receive a new airplane from the Piper Aircraft factory in Lockhaven, Pennsylvania, on December 19th. This will be one of the first new factory-built training planes received in this area since the end of the war.
To the Editor of The Georgetown Times: I have recently had numerous letters from the citizens of Murrells Inlet disturbed over a rumor that the name of Murrells Inlet would be changed to Morrells Inlet. I am pleased to advise the community that the Postmaster General has promised me that they would not consider changing the name to Morralls Inlet. Sincerely yours, Jno. McMillan, M. C. . . .Times Tattles by I.D. Clare: Wyatt Cook was bitten by a fish which took a chunk out of his lip, according to Moses Sneg. . . A man convicted in the Court of General Sessions Wednesday leaped over a row of benches to strike another man who was witness for the State against him. It took five people to quiet him.
50 years ago, 1970
The rice winnowing house at Mansfield Plantation, the only existing one in the county and likely in the United States, is a candidate for inclusion on the recently begun Georgetown County Register of Historic Places. For many months now, Georgetonians have been reading about historic preservation in connection with the Rice Museum. Located in Georgetown’s historic Market Building – the only structure in the County listed on the National Register of Historic Places - the museum is visible proof that historic structures can be adapted to mid-20th century uses.
Georgetown County citizens will start receiving their Civil Defense survival information packages Monday from electric utility meter readers who are delivering them throughout the county. Included in the Survival Kit is a fallout shelter directory showing location of all fallout shelters in the County and a handbook for emergencies published by the national Office of Civil Defense.
25 years ago, 1995
An unusual migration reached its southern terminus at the Tom Yawkey Wildlife Center, just south of Georgetown, recently, as “Father Goose” – Canadian sculptor and wildlife advocate Bill Lishman – returned from Ontario with a new flock of 38 Canada geese, flying in formation, imprinted by Lishman and his associates to fly with ultra-light aircraft on a human-and-bird migration.
Mrs. Jean R. Yawkey, long time owner of the Boston Red Sox, avid supporter of the 40,00-acre Tom Yawkey Wildlife Center and co-founder of Tara Hall Home for Boys, was recently inducted posthumously into the Red Sox Hall of Fame along with her husband, Tom. Mrs. Yawkey, who married Tom Yawkey in 1944, was a vital and active part in the long tradition of Yawkey ownership of the Red Sox that began when Mr. Yawkey purchased the club in 1933.