View From the Past: April 14

Compiled by Elizabeth Huntsinger from the archives of The Georgetown Times
125 years ago, 1896
Northern sportsman Mr. Malley of New Haven, Connecticut, recently was in Georgetown for some excellent snipe and duck hunting. At Annandale he was the guest of Mr. Miles Hazzard, who has a fine residence there, and bagged about fifty snipe. Mr. Malley was invited to former Civil War General E.P. Alexander’s shooting lodge on South Island, where he was royally entertained and showed his skill in duck shooting. Mr. Malley made arrangements before leaving Georgetown to have a houseboat built to be used by himself and his friends for hunting purposes next year. It will be 50 feet long and 17 feet wide, and will be divided into six rooms.
The old muster grounds on the Black River was a scene of much festivity on Thursday with large crowds at the muster shed during a Cavalry drill of Marion’s Men of Winyah and the Hampton Imperial Guards with 69 men mounted and in line. A full band of music added much to the pleasures of the day and the men and horses drilled the better for it. The day’s sport was concluded by horse racing, and a little money changed hands. The gallant Men of Winyah invited everybody to a spread of chicken, ham and western turkey in abundance with a large demijohn of cistern water.
100 years ago, 1921
Jake McFrieson became greatly grieved and angered Saturday afternoon after a heated dispute with a certain woman living on Emanuel Street and decided he would put an end to this woman’s flow of language by putting an end to her life. He therefore drew out his pistol and fired at her. She was an expert at dodging bullets and fled. Sheriff Bruorton and Deputy Sheriff Avant put an end to McFrieson’s activities and Jake is now in the county jail.
The harbor was literally alive this week with handsome yachts stopping in Georgetown for fuel and supplies on their way North. These included the “Siesta” of Atlantic City, equipped with wireless radio; the “Enchantress III” of Philadelphia, having two decks and carrying several small power boats aboard; the “Mona” of Detroit, of the speedboat type but furnished luxuriously; and the “Thistle” of Hartford and the “Anado” of New York, two double decker crafts of the houseboat type carrying wireless radios. Mr. A.G. Trenholm succeeded in getting several good panoramic pictures of the harbor from a small boat. . . The Sampit Bridge will open in May. The draw can be opened or closed in two minutes. Gaps in the concrete will allow expansion or the cement would crack with disastrous results. The concrete supporting piers will last forever.
75 years ago, 1946
Last month at a ceremony at Ft. Moultrie, Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Doyle of Georgetown received the Distinguished Flying Cross Air Medal and Three Oak Leaf Clusters, presented posthumously to their son, 1st Lt. Joseph A. Doyle, for extraordinary achievement as pilot, in Austria, in aerial fight against the enemy in the Mediterranean Theatre of Operations. Lt. Doyle flew many missions against overwhelming odds with his aircraft frequently severely damaged and with complete disregard for his personal safety. He was killed in action while piloting a B-24 plane on 28 April, 1945, after 32 combat missions.
Another page of antebellum history has been turned with the discovery of papers in an old house once used as a doctor’s office, near the entrance to Brookgreen plantation, the South Carolina Historical Society has reported. The records were donated by an old black man who had once been a servant of the Flagg family near there. Some of the papers were the medical account book of Dr. Arthur B. Flagg, records from Springfield and Brookgreen plantations from 1832 to 1904, and an 1847 sketchbook of B. Flagg.
50 years ago, 1971
The Prince George, Winyah Episcopal Church women are poised to welcome many visitors to Georgetown for an enjoyable and auspicious two days when many homes and plantations will be loaned to the public by their owners for the annual Plantation Tours. On Friday the Pee Dee, Waccamaw and Black River tour will include Windsor, Wedgefield, Mansfield, Greenfield, Springfield, Arundel, Chicora Wood, Prince Frederick Churchyard, Arcadia, Friendfield, Litchfield and All Saints Church. Saturday’s tour in the area of the Santee Rivers will include Estherville, Annandale, Rice Hope, Kinloch, Hopsewee, The Wedge, Belle Isle Gardens, St. James Santee Church and Harrietta.
Georgetown County Sheriff Woodrow Carter said that there was exceptionally mild behavior with no drugs or otherwise untoward incidents with the large crowd of Easter visitors at Pawleys Island, Litchfield and Garden City. Of course, there was the inescapable elbow bending. In these drug-conscious days, some parents are relieved at more beer. In the evening - since the fiery death of the Pawleys Island place of recreation – the Plantation Lounge was the only place. Black light threw a mysterious cloak over the Plantation Lounge, where the crowd mingled with those from nearby cities and from Myrtle Beach, crowding the lounge establishment to the utmost.
25 years ago, 1996
The HMS Bounty, a 169-foot wooden tall ship built for the 1962 film “Mutiny on the Bounty,” may dock in Georgetown over Mother’s Day weekend as part of a fundraising and publicity event for the “City of Georgetown II” replica schooner project. A request for permission to dock the “HMS Bounty” in Georgetown comes before City Council at its regular meeting Thursday night.
There is probably no more controversial a person in Georgetown County these days than Dr. Julian Kelly, mayor of one of South Carolina’s smallest municipalities, Pawleys Island. Mayor Kelly has been at the center of a crossfire played out in the local media for about two years now, but never as frequently as in today’s headlines and newscasts. When Kelly became mayor two years ago, he immediately became embroiled in a running controversy with County Council over beach access and most island resident saw him riding in to protect their rights while mainlanders, particularly those in county government, likened him to Atilla the Hun. Kelly now is at the core of a State Law Enforcement Division investigation into misconduct by the Pawleys Island Town Council. His town’s entire police force, within a three-month period, has been arrested for one thing or another.