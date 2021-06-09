US 17 Corridor Study to hold third public hearing in July

GEORGETOWN — Residents of Georgetown County will have another opportunity to speak their mind sometime in July on what they think needs to be done to U.S. 17 to make it safer and more efficient to travel on.

The Grand Strand Area Transportation Study is the entity responsible for the recent U.S. 17 Corridor Study Update aimed at making life for those who drive on the highway daily a lot easier.

The study, through collaboration with the Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments, has already had two public hearings to address its findings, but residents want another opportunity, said Mark Hoeweler with the council of governments.

During Georgetown County Council's June 8 meeting, Hoeweler announced the third public hearing while giving the council updates on what the study found and suggested be done to U.S. 17. This study is based off of one done in Surfside Beach in 2003, and the study this time around is aiming to add additional suggestions and projects to accommodate for the anticipated influx of traffic on the highway in the next 25 years.

A traffic count conducted on U.S. 17 in 2019 showed peak season daily traffic volumes on the road range from 30,500 to 47,500 vehicles per day. Looking ahead at 2040, though, projections range from 46,200 to 71,900 vehicles per day.

The No. 1 priority from the beginning, Hoeweler said, is to avoid widening the highway to six lanes at all possible costs. Instead, many projects are centered around adding in reduced conflict intersections such as roundabouts.

One of the highest priority recommendations from the study, Hoeweler said, is figuring out what to do with the intersection of U.S. 17 and S.C. 707, or Burgess Road. That intersection is set to fail in 2022, according to the study, meaning cars would have to sit at the intersection through several signal cycles before they go through it.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

A low dollar, intermediate recommendation, Hoeweler said, is to eliminate most left turns onto U.S. 17 and instead make U-turn lanes if drivers wish to go east toward Horry County on the highway. A longer-term recommendation for the intersection is to add an interchange, but Hoeweler said the first recommendation is likely the most viable.

Councilmember Steve Goggans, who studied community and regional planning and is an architect, raised several concerns to Hoeweler about some of the recommendations.

Goggans said he felt there were not enough options to chose from for certain projects, and didn't like that there seemed to be only one plan in his mind. He also said the use of medians only would complicate beach accesses, and that reduced conflict intersections are not well suited for urban areas or pedestrians.

"I think (the study) falls short in its design concept in maintaining the character of the area," Goggans said.

Though no date is set yet for a third public hearing, Hoeweler said it will be sometime in mid-July and will be advertised by the study, the council of governments and the county.