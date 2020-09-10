Two dead after wrong-way, two-vehicle accident in Georgetown County

A wrong-way, two-vehicle accident on U.S. 521 outside of Andrews in Georgetown County led to two fatalities early Thursday morning.
According to information from the SC Highway Patrol, around 5 a.m., a Ford Expedition was traveling west on U.S. 521 in the eastbound lane and struck a Cadillac Escalade traveling east near the intersection of Safety Avenue and Georgetown Highway.
A trooper said the driver of the Escalade and one of the passengers of the Expedition are deceased as a result of the accident.
The driver of the Expedition and two other passengers were transported to a local hospital according to authorities. The extent of their injuries has not yet been released.
Everyone was wearing seatbelts according to information provided by the SCHP.
The accident remains under investigation and the identities of the deceased will be released at a later time by the Georgetown County Coroner's office, according to authorities.