Two Andrews men face federal murder charges in killing of postal worker Irene Pressley

Two Andrews men face federal murder charges in the 2019 slaying of postal employee Irene Pressley.

Trevor Raekwon Seward, 22, and Jerome Terrell Davis, 28, were charged in a six-count federal indictment in the September 2019 homicide, while a third man, Ricky Jesus Rocha Barajas, 28, was charged with drug conspiracy with Seward and Davis.

Barajas and Davis were also charged with use of communication facility to commit a drug offense the day Pressley, 64, was killed.

Pressley was found dead in her postal vehicle along her mail route in Andrews on Sept. 23, 2019, after nearly two decades with the U.S. Postal Service.

“First and foremost, my heart goes out to Ms. Pressley’s family for their profound loss. She was an exceptional woman who spent a lifetime in service of her community,” U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy said in a prepared statement.

Documentation filed in state court alleges Seward and Davis shot Pressley with a semiautomatic weapon just after 3 p.m. on Sept. 23. It contends the motivation was to steal a package containing marijuana.

Numerous shell casings were found at the crime scene, with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service linking one fingerprint on a mail parcel to Seward.

“One of the top priorities of the United States Postal Inspection Service is to protect postal employees, and when one of our postal family members is attacked, we do not rest until the perpetrator is caught,” Tommy D. Coke, Postal Inspector in Charge of the Atlanta Division, said in a prepared statement.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

The federal case alleges:

Seward and Davis are charged with killing Pressley “with premeditation and malice aforethought” while she was engaged in her official duties;

Seward and Davis are charged with obstructing the delivery of mail with actual or threatened force;

Seward is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and carrying a firearm to use in a crime of violence; and causing the murder of Pressley by shooting her;

Seward and Davis, along with Barajas, are charged in a marijuana distribution conspiracy; and

Davis and Barajas are charged with using a telephone to facilitate the drug conspiracy on the date of the murder.

The investigation involved 70 law enforcement officers, including federal, state and local authorities.

Seward and Davis were arrested in the weeks after the murder on state charges.

If convicted, both Seward and Davis face no less than life in prison, while Barajas could receive a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.

A decision on the death penalty has not been finalized as of Wednesday.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.