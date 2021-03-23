Totaling just under $500,000, Georgetown County budget amendments unanimously approved

GEORGETOWN — A total of $465,104 for six different projects or areas were unanimously approved by Georgetown County Council on March 23, with each falling into this year's county operating budget.

The amendments were added to the current operating budget of $66.7 million to "appropriate funding for unforeseen costs."

A breakdown of the approvals includes:

$87,265 will go to repairing Pea House Landing and the well at Retreat Park;

$140,000 will got to upgrading the county's cyber security;

$17,500 will go towards renegotiating contracts for magistrate services in the Town of Pawleys Island;

$5,500 will go towards repairing a damaged fire truck;

$214,829 will go towards a new excavator.

Brian Tucker, director of economic development for the county, also introduced Project Lambert, new mutli-county industrial park for a private solar project.

This project would be the first large-scale solar project for the county, and while it would not create permanent jobs, it will create significant new revenue of more than $300,000 with little to no impact on any county services, Tucker said.

Multi-county industrial parks qualify for more state-level incentives, Tucker said, and aims to keep neighboring counties from competing against each other for a project, and instead striking partnerships. The company is considering purchasing 2,500 acres in the southern part of the county, with Georgetown County receiving 99 percent of all revenue and Williamsburg County receiving 1 percent.

The project was approved for a second reading by title only, meaning the specifics of the project, including the name of the company, cannot be disclosed until second and third readings. Tucker said this confidentiality is due to companies that don't want premature press attention in case the project falls through.