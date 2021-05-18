Tidelands Health physician, Air Force veteran tapped to lead American Medical Association

PAWLEYS ISLAND — Down the hall among offices at Tidelands Health, Dr. Gerald E. Harmon clips a microphone to his lapel, sits in front of an American Medical Association backdrop to talk to audiences worldwide on behalf of the AMA.

Though Tidelands already had a video room decked out with professional lights and a high-quality camera, Harmon will be using it for the next year as he serves as president of the AMA starting in June.

As for taking on the presidency amid a worldwide pandemic, Harmon turned to his faith for answers: "'For such a time as this' perhaps I'm here," quoted Harmon of the Old Testament reference.

"I think this ranks right up there," he said. "Right now, this is the time to do what I'm doing.

"It's a big deal for the opportunity that all of us have to represent medicine. I think one doctor can only touch so many people with one stethoscope, but if you give me an opportunity to be leader of the American Medical Association, with over a quarter of a million physicians influencing the health care of over 300 million Americans, that's a team sport. I'm honored and humbled at the same time to do that."

The AMA serves as a platform to influence how health care decisions are made and how resources are applied. Its leadership has organizational input into medical education for physicians.

Harmon also serves as one of three AMA officials on the World Medical Association.

"Every job I ever had was the most important job I had," he said.

The Newberry, S.C., native worked his way up the ranks to major general in the Air Force Reserve, on Active Duty, and in the Air National Guard. He was chief physician for the National Guard Bureau and assistant surgeon general for the U.S. Air Force. Harmon's military decorations include the Distinguished Service Medal, the Legion of Merit, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal, and the Humanitarian Service Medal.

He studied physics and mathematics at the University of South Carolina and has since been awarded an honorary Doctorate of Public Service. He received his medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina and completed his residency training program in family medicine with the U.S. Air Force at Eglin Air Force Base and is recognized as a fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

Harmon serves as a clinical professor at two of South Carolina’s medical schools and is a member of the clinical faculty for the Tidelands Health Family Medicine residency program while regularly precepting physicians in training.

Harmon is a medical director for several organizations and volunteers as medical supervisor for Georgetown County’s 23 schools. He has also been recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce.

He is vice president of medical affairs at Tidelands Health and is a family medicine specialist having practiced for more than 30 years in coastal South Carolina. He was elected to the AMA Board of Trustees in June 2013 and elected board chair in 2018.

He said one of the things he learned in the military and a quarter century flying airplanes is that you have to compartmentalize things.

"Before I take off, I try to focus on the mission at hand. We learn to do that when we become pilots. We learn to do that in military training."

And he's about to embark on unchartered waters — helping a nation rebound from the pandemic.

"The way I see it right now, in recovering from the pandemic, we have to figure out how to remove those obstacles that may have existed over the past year where patients were afraid to go to the doctor," Harmon said. "When doctors and hospitals had decreased access because of fear of spreading the pandemic.

"If I can advance health equity, the AMA has released a health equity plan that has stimulated a substantial conversation, it's trying to advance health care that we found out during the pandemic that many of our marginalized communities don't have access to health care... We really kind of knew that anyway, but really the skin of that onion has been peeled back and it's revealed some glaring gaps. So now we're going to have to work with that."

Harmon said while that won't be the only thing he does in this AMA presidential year, that's going to be a substantial lift for all of those in medicine to address health care for the marginalized patients.

As an organization, the AMA works to change medical education to get that physician workforce ready, it tries to remove obstacles for patient care, like barriers to prior authorization, and it tries to improve health outcomes.

Having his hand in so many pots has put Harmon in the right position to serve as AMA president, he said.

"It allows me to have the perspective of a practicing doctor, an educator, an administrator, a decision-maker and bring all those different hats I may wear into the role of AMA president, which is influential and it brings currency," Harmon said. "We're all part of a plan of some sort. I trust in the Lord to give me guidance sometimes."