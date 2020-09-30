'They are not here:' Local American Legion post remembers POW/MIA service members

In honor of POW/MIA Recognition Day, local American Legion Post 178 members and the public gathered in Murrells Inlet on Sept. 18 to remember military members who were prisoners of war and those who are missing and have not made it back home.
The national event, honored annually on the third day of September, was established by Congress by the 1998 Defense Authorization Act.
Walt Richardson, South Carolina American Legion Department Commander, said to the attendees that events like the one in Murrells Inlet are meant to reaffirm the mission of their organization.
“Let’s rededicate ourselves for this vital endeavor,” Richardson said. “It is because of functions like this that the great post of 178 does that causes us to be free and invigorated.”
Under cloudy skies and threat of rain, Post 178 Commander Ed Courtney held the honor of introducing the POW/MIA chair and said that it will remain at a special spot inside the post for everyone to reflect upon.
The empty chair ceremony comes from the 1985 American Legion national convention where the organization adopted a resolution that called for designating an empty chair that would be a physical symbol to remember all of the American POW/MIAs that still are uncounted for.
The American Legion Riders set the table and Courtney described what each item represented.
• Table – The table represents the fragility of one prisoner, alone against his or her suppressors.
• Tablecloth – It is white and represents the service member’s call to arms for their country.
• Single rose in vase – It represents the blood that the service member shed and also for their families and friends who keep the faith, awaiting their return.
• Red ribbon on vase – The ribbon represents acknowledges for proper accounting of the service members that are not here.
• Slice of lemon – It represents the bitter fate of the missing.
• Salt on plate – It symbolizes the tears of families awaiting the return of their loved ones.
• Glass inverted- It symbolizes that those missing and fallen cannot partake.
• Chair – It remembers the absence of the missing and fallen.
• Candle – It is a light of hope that lives in hearts to illuminate the missing way’s home.
“It is a very important part of the American Legion,” Courtney said about the ceremony. “We are promoting to not forget and this is something that we do at every meeting. Since this is the day to set aside to remember, I think we should all be here.”
Courtney said the organization supports returning the remains of service members or finding evidence of why that is not possible. They also support declassifying all POW/MIA information and work continuously with both Congress and the Department of Defense to improve policies and programs for the accountability of missing persons.
“Americans across the country will pause to remember the U.S. service members who never came home, either living or dead,” Courtney said. “The American Legion is committed to achieving a full accounting of all POW/MIA’s from the Gulf War, Vietnam War, Cold War, Korean War and World War II.”
Courtney said this is the first time that Post 178 held the event but will continue it for years to come and hopes more of the public will come and help memorialize an important cause.