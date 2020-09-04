The Rev Dr. Jim Watkins and Roxie column: Finally, the finish line

From Aug. 12 . . .

"Hi Jim. According to my calendar you are getting close to the end of your radiation treatments."

"I am. It's been a long haul but I can see the finish line."

"What then?"

"Three weeks after the last treatment I take a blood test. The results will tell the doctor and me if it all worked."

"Well, I'm keeping my toes crossed and that is not an easy thing for me to do."

"Roxie, much appreciated. And what have you been up to?"

"I've developed a section of my human watcher's guide that focuses on the presidential election. I've included a quiz. I have two lists. One list is the names of some presidents. The second is a list of presidential quotes. The idea is to match the president with the quote."

"Hmmm. Go ahead and share the quiz with me. Why is it that I feel that I'm going to regret this."

"Jim, as Bob Marley sang, 'Don't worry about a thing; every little thing is gonna to be alright'. You didn’t know I was into Reggae, did you? Go ahead and match the name with the quote."

1. Abraham Lincoln

2. Ronald Reagan

3. John Kennedy

4. Harry Truman

5. Donald Trump

6. Barack Obama

7. Jimmy Carter

8. Franklin Roosevelt

9. George Washington

10. John Adams

a. 'America did not invent human rights. In a very real sense, human rights invented America.'

b. 'You can fool some of the people all of the time, all of the people some of the time, but you can't fool all of the people all of the time.'

c. 'Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.'

d. 'Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.'

e. 'It is what it is.'

f. 'The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.'

g. 'It's amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets credit.'

h. 'Example, whether good or bad, has a powerful influence.'

i. 'Facts are stubborn things and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.'.

j. 'Change will not come if we look for some other person or if we wait for some other time. We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change we seek.'

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

"Interesting Roxie. Is there a message in here somewhere?"

"Yep, there is. Let's talk about the message over our happy hour chocolate stout."

"Sounds like a winner"

***

From Sept. 4 . . .

"Well Jim, You’ve made it through. Congratulations." "Thanks Roxie. It has been a long haul. After my prostate cancer was discovered, there were tests to determine if it had spread. Luckily it had not. Then I began hormone suppressant shots followed by surgery to implant radioactive seeds. After healing from the surgery, there was seven weeks of targeted external radiation treatments.”

“In the lobby of the treatment facility there is a big ship's bell. After the last treatment, the patient gets to ring the bell. It was a glorious feeling ringing that bell!”

"I'm so glad that you got to ring the bell." "What have you learned from all this?" "I've learned that it is important for male humans to be tested early and often for prostate cancer. Perhaps someone reading this column will be spurred to action.”

"I understand. We've often quoted that great human, Barney Fife. 'Nip it in the bud!' Oops, sorry, that might be an inappropriate comment since we are dealing with a delicate part of the human male anatomy."

"That's ok Roxie. The experience affirmed once again that even, or particularly, in tough times, laughter is the grace of God. I also learned that medical science is remarkable. And learned how important it is to have family and friends who provide support."

"Jim, as we enjoy Happy Hour, let's toast all the folks who’ve helped you get through this."

"Amen Roxie and l’m going to include you in the toast.”

“Break out the chocolate stout!”