Suspect caught after allegedly shooting three in Georgetown County

Georgetown County Sheriff's Office deputies have apprehended a man suspected of shooting three people after a crash on U.S. 521 Monday evening.
The suspect fled on foot near the Kent Road area after the collision near Indian Hut Road, said Jason Lesley, GCSO spokesperson. Three people were hospitalized after the two-vehicle collision, Lesley said.
The suspect was later apprehended before 6:30 p.m. Monday, authorities said.
Residents in the area who were asked to remain inside may now resume normal activities, Lesley said.