Surfside Beach, SC, receiving hundreds of calls about Surfside, Fla., condo collapse

SURFSIDE BEACH — With calls from far away as Brazil, Surfside Beach, S.C., authorities say hundreds of people have reached out about the Surfside, Fla., condominium collapse over the last week, some offering donations while others were trying to get word on loved ones.

Even national news outlets and some military officials have reached out to the fire department in a town with the same name 675 miles away from the disaster.

The calls to the South Carolina town south of Myrtle Beach started coming into the fire station almost immediately after news broke of the collapse on June 24, Acting Fire Chief Larry Carter Jr. said. So far 20 people have been confirmed dead from the collapse with another 128 still unaccounted for, according to the Associated Press as of the evening of July 2.

Some of the calls to the Surfside Beach, S.C., fire station were heart-breaking.

"One individual was trying to find his parents, and could not get an answer on their cell phone," Carter said.

The station was quickly able to collect resources for donations and get updates on condo residents to give people who mistakenly called, Carter said.

"If it did happen here, we'd have had so much help," he said. "Everybody was calling in to help."

The Surfside Beach Fire Department often gets other mistaken calls. The station will get calls meant for Surfside Beach, Texas, near Houston, especially during Gulf hurricanes.

While the situation in Florida is tragic, Surfside Beach Town Administrator William Shanahan Jr. said the collapse is a reminder why governments need to check building safety and they must do the same for public projects.

"We're building a pier, we're building a bridge, we've got buildings coming up and people get mad because we've got this international code of building we have to follow," Shanahan said. "This is an example of what happens when you don't make them do it right, so to me it reinforces that we're doing the right thing by making our citizens, whether they like it or not, follow the rules to keep them safe."

Carter said people seeking information about their loved ones who were in the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, Fla., should call Miami-Dade Emergency Operations at (786) 331-5000.

For those who wish to donate, The Miami Herald suggested visiting Support Surfside and The Miami Foundation.