South Carolina surpassed July's testing goal; announces over 1,440 new cases

South Carolina announced 1,445 new confirmed cases and nine deaths on Monday. With these new additions, the total number of confirmed cases to 71,213 and 1,147 deaths.
Eight of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (1), Greenville (1), Hampton (1), Horry (2), Orangeburg (2), and Richland (1) counties and one middle-aged individual from Spartanburg (1) County.
They also announces that they exceeded its monthly coronavirus testing goal for July by performing 143,336 tests from July 1 through July 16, surpassing the target of 140,000 tests.
As of Monday, DHEC and partners have held 503 free testing events across the state since May with a total of 638,194 tests performed in SC. The total number of individual test reported on Sunday was 8,186 and the percent positive was 17.7.
In Georgetown County, 20 new cases were identified with the total at 986.
New cases by county:
- Abbeville (52)
- Aiken (18)
- Allendale (3)
- Anderson (43)
- Bamberg (8)
- Barnwell (7)
- Beaufort (33)
- Berkeley (35)
- Calhoun (8)
- Charleston (188)
- Cherokee (17)
- Chester (10)
- Chesterfield (11)
- Clarendon (5)
- Colleton (5)
- Darlington (20)
- Dillon (5)
- Dorchester (73)
- Edgefield (3)
- Fairfield (9)
- Florence (74)
- Georgetown (20)
- Greenville (174)
- Greenwood (24)
- Hampton (3)
- Horry (61)
- Jasper (4)
- Kershaw (15)
- Lancaster (13)
- Laurens (19)
- Lee (3)
- Lexington (45)
- Marion (12)
- Marlboro (2)
- McCormick (1)
- Newberry (13)
- Oconee (10)
- Orangeburg (30)
- Pickens (28)
- Richland (177)
- Saluda (7)
- Spartanburg (73)
- Sumter (10)
- Union (5)
- Williamsburg (21)
- York (48)