South Carolina reports 595 new cases and 5 deaths

South Carolina health officials announced 595 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state total to 19,990. They also reported 5 additional deaths with the death toll now at 607.
Three of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chesterfield, Colleton, and Richland counties, and two of the deaths occurred middle-aged individuals from Dillon and Richland counties.
The state's total percent positive was 13.7% of the 4,337 tested yesterday.
Among the new cases, Georgetown County reported 11 new cases, bringing the total to 180. Both Georgetown and Horry county are steadily increasing in numbers putting them in the top 30 counties with high case count.
New cases by county:
- Abbeville (3)
- Aiken (6)
- Allendale (1)
- Anderson (6)
- Bamberg (2)
- Barnwell (1)
- Beaufort (33)
- Berkeley (14)
- Calhoun (3)
- Charleston (63)
- Chester (3)
- Chesterfield (2)
- Clarendon (1)
- Colleton (6)
- Darlington (6)
- Dorchester (10)
- Fairfield (2)
- Florence (8)
- Georgetown (11)
- Greenville (70)
- Greenwood (3)
- Horry (86)
- Jasper (1)
- Kershaw (13)
- Lancaster (11)
- Lee (2)
- Lexington (33)
- Marion (3)
- Marlboro (1)
- Newberry (1)
- Oconee (6)
- Orangeburg (19)
- Pickens (23)
- Richland (56)
- Saluda (4)
- Spartanburg (25)
- Sumter (15)
- Union (2)
- Williamsburg (7)
- York (33)