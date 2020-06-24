South Carolina reports 1,291 new cases and 10 confirmed deaths

South Carolina health officials announced 1,291 new confirmed cases and 12 new probable cases and 10 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed cases to 27,842, 55 probable cases, 683 confirmed deaths, and no probable deaths.
Eight of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Beaufort (1), Charleston (1), Dillon (1), Greenville (1), Lexington (1), Orangeburg (1), and Spartanburg (2) counties, and two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Greenville (1) and Newberry (1) counties.
Georgetown County reported 18 new cases and Horry County recorded a high number of 183 new cases. Georgetown County total sits at 303 while Horry County is at 2,370.
New cases by county:
- Abbeville (5)
- Aiken (21)
- Anderson (22)
- Bamberg (8)
- Barnwell (4)
- Beaufort (38)
- Berkeley (38)
- Calhoun (1)
- Charleston (175)
- Cherokee (8)
- Chester (2
- Chesterfield (7)
- Clarendon (5)
- Colleton (5)
- Darlington (7)
- Dillon (6)
- Dorchester (32)
- Edgefield (2)
- Fairfield (3)
- Florence (19)
- Georgetown (18)
- Greenville (241)
- Greenwood (10)
- Horry (183)
- Jasper (4)
- Kershaw (12)
- Lancaster (3)
- Laurens (8)
- Lee (2)
- Lexington (54)
- Marion (6)
- Marlboro (7)
- Newberry (32)
- Oconee (19)
- Orangeburg (29)
- Pickens (66)
- Richland (86)
- Saluda (5)
- Spartanburg (38)
- Sumter (20)
- Union (4)
- Williamsburg (8)
- York (28)
New probable cases are listed below.
- Beaufort (3)
- Greenville (1)
- Lancaster (4)
- Lexington (2)
- Pickens (1)
- Richland (1)
The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 8,191 and the percent positive was 15.8 percent.