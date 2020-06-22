South Carolina reported over 1,000 new coronavirus cases and six deaths

South Carolina health officials announced 1,002 new confirmed cases and 2 new probable cases along with 6 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 25,666, probable cases to 35, confirmed deaths to 659, and zero probable deaths.
Four of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Clarendon (1), Greenville (1), Marion (1), and Richland (1) counties, and two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Darlington (1) and Lancaster (1) counties.
Georgetown County reported 12 new cases with the total at 269.
The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 7,971 and the percent positive was 12.6%.
New cases by county:
- Aiken (5)
- Allendale (1)
- Anderson (21)
- Barnwell (1)
- Beaufort (28)
- Berkeley (30)
- Calhoun (4)
- Charleston (209)
- Cherokee (6)
- Chester (7)
- Chesterfield (11)
- Clarendon (6)
- Colleton (1)
- Darlington (8)
- Dillon (4)
- Dorchester (16)
- Edgefield (1)
- Fairfield (2)
- Florence (56)
- Georgetown (12)
- Greenville (90)
- Greenwood (2)
- Hampton (1)
- Horry (125)
- Jasper (6)
- Kershaw (26)
- Lancaster (13)
- Laurens (17)
- Lee (2)
- Lexington (22)
- Marion (10)
- Marlboro (8)
- Newberry (5)
- Oconee (21)
- Orangeburg (18)
- Pickens (27)
- Richland (41)
- Saluda (2)
- Spartanburg (47)
- Sumter (34)
- Union (4)
- Williamsburg (6)
- York (46)
New probable case is listed below:
Beaufort (1), Richland (1)
As positive cases of COVID-19 are on the rise, the palmetto state is stepping up its testing goal from the approximately 110,000 residents per month to 140,000 for June, July and August and 165,000 per month for the remainder of 2020.