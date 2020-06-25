South Carolina reaches near 29,000 confirmed cases; Georgetown Co. saw an increase in daily cases

South Carolina health officials announced 1,106 new confirmed cases, 3 new probable cases and 8 additional confirmed deaths and 2 probable deaths on Thursday.
With these new daily case numbers, the total number has been brought up to 28,962 confirmed cases, 60 probable cases, 691 confirmed deaths and 2 probable deaths.
The confirmed deaths were reported in four elderly individuals from Chesterfield, Dillon, Lexington, and York counties, and four middle-aged individuals from Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, and Lee counties.
The probable deaths occurred in an elderly individual from Lancaster County, and an individual whose age category is still being determined from Sumter County.
With the influx of the coronavirus int he state, cities are now considering requiring residents to wear a mask in public spaces. Greenville and Columbia have already ordered the mandated rule while other cities such as Myrtle Beach and Georgetown are considering to do the same.
Georgetown County also saw a new daily high-case number today with 33 new cases. The total now at 337.
New confirmed cases by county:
- Abbeville (9)
- Aiken (11)
- Allendale (1)
- Anderson (4)
- Bamberg (3)
- Barnwell (1)
- Beaufort (33)
- Berkeley (58)
- Calhoun (8)
- Charleston (208)
- Cherokee (4)
- Chester (3)
- Chesterfield (3)
- Clarendon (9)
- Colleton (15)
- Darlington (3)
- Dillon (11)
- Dorchester (33)
- Fairfield (2)
- Florence (23)
- Georgetown (33)
- Greenville (126)
- Greenwood (10)
- Hampton (3)
- Horry (126)
- Jasper (3)
- Kershaw (5)
- Lancaster (27)
- Laurens (36)
- Lee (1)
- Lexington (47)
- Marion (6)
- Marlboro (3)
- Newberry (5)
- Oconee (13)
- Orangeburg (25)
- Pickens (13)
- Richland (69)
- Spartanburg (32)
- Sumter (35)
- Union (2)
- Williamsburg (8)
- York (36)
New probable cases are listed below:
- Lancaster (2)
- Sumter (1)
A total of 370,794 tests have been conducted int he state