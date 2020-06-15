South Carolina DMV extensions expire June 30

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles’s extension to expiration dates of some SCDMV products will expire on Tuesday, June 30,2020.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic in March, SCDMV issued guidance extending the expiration date of some products such as identification cards, driver's licenses, vehicle registrations and parking placards which were set to expire between March and June 2020.
Those extensions will end on June 30,2020 and all documents must be in compliance with South Carolina Law by July 1, 2020 or drivers and vehicle owners will face suspensions or late fees.
As of July 1, 2020, all South Carolina identification cards and driver's licenses, commercial or non-commercial, must be properly renewed to be considered valid and vehicles with white March, April, May, or June registration decals will be considered expired and unable to legally drive on South Carolina roads.
"We understand these have been unprecedented times and we wanted to give customers one less deadline to worry about during the crisis,” said SCDMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo.
Residents should schedule an appointment at their local SCDMV branch or visit online at the agency website at SCDMVonline.com to renew documents to avoid penalties.