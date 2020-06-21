South Carolina announces 907 new cases and 9 deaths

DHEC officials announced 907 new confirmed cases and 1 new probable case and 9 additional confirmed deaths. This brings the total numbers to 24,661, probable cases to 32, confirmed deaths to 653, and zero probable deaths.
Six of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chester (1), Colleton (1), Florence (2), and Richland (2) counties, and three of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Richland (1), Spartanburg (1), and Sumter (1) counties.
Georgetown County reported 18 cases with the total now at 258.
New cases by county:
- Abbeville (2)
- Aiken (7)
- Anderson (18)
- Bamberg (6)
- Beaufort (41)
- Berkeley (35)
- Calhoun (7)
- Charleston (109)
- Cherokee (2)
- Chester (4)
- Chesterfield (2)
- Clarendon (2)
- Colleton (10)
- Darlington (3)
- Dillon (3)
- Dorchester (34)
- Edgefield (4)
- Fairfield (4)
- Florence (20)
- Georgetown (18)
- Greenville (133)
- Greenwood (18)
- Horry (115)
- Jasper (4)
- Kershaw (12)
- Lancaster (9)
- Laurens (18)
- Lee (3)
- Lexington (43)
- Marion (5)
- Marlboro (6)
- Newberry (7)
- Oconee (26)
- Orangeburg (34)
- Pickens (35)
- Richland (33)
- Saluda (3)
- Spartanburg (19)
- Sumter (14)
- Union (4)
- Williamsburg (4)
- York (31)
The number of new probable case is:
Colleton (1)