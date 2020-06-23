South Carolina announces 890 new cases and 14 deaths

South Carolina continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Health officials officials announced 890 new confirmed cases and 3 new probable cases along with 14 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed cases to 26,572, probable cases to 41, confirmed deaths to 673, and zero probable deaths.
Eleven of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (1), Chesterfield (1), Fairfield (1), Greenville (1), Greenwood (1), Horry (1), Lexington (1), Marlboro (1), and Spartanburg (3) counties, and three of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Beaufort (1), Chesterfield (1), and Horry (1) counties.
Cases continue to spike as Horry County had the second-highest number of with 133 new cases and Georgetown County with 17 new cases. On Tuesday, over 800 people are hospitalized with the virus. With these new cases surging in the palmetto state, testing has increased with over 350,000 tests performed so far and Tidelands Health announcing their biggest testing event on Friday.
New cases by county:
- Aiken (3)
- Allendale (1)
- Anderson (24)
- Bamberg (1)
- Barnwell (2)
- Beaufort (29)
- Berkeley (47)
- Calhoun (1)
- Charleston (211)
- Cherokee (1)
- Chester (5)
- Chesterfield (5)
- Clarendon (9)
- Colleton (10)
- Dillon (1)
- Dorchester (30)
- Edgefield (1)
- Fairfield (7)
- Florence (16)
- Georgetown (17)
- Greenville (53)
- Greenwood (8)
- Hampton (1
- Horry (133)
- Jasper (3)
- Kershaw (19)
- Lancaster (7
- Laurens (14)
- Lee (4)
- Lexington (41)
- Marion (5)
- Marlboro (3)
- Newberry (7)
- Oconee (5)
- Orangeburg (12)
- Pickens (25)
- Richland (73)
- Saluda (2)
- Spartanburg (10)
- Sumter (14)
- Williamsburg (3)
- York (27)
Number of new probable cases listed below
- Richland (3)
There are currently 824 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation. The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 5,122 and the percent positive was 17.4 percent.
South Carolinains can help stop the spread and the high rates of infection by:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick