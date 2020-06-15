South Carolina announces 582 new cases and two deaths

South Carolina recorded nearly 600 new cases on Monday. State health officials announced 582 new coronavirus cases and 2 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 19,378 and those who have died to 602.
The two deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston and Lexington counties.
Georgetown County saw 17 new cases today with the total now at 181. This daily record come short before last week's high numbers but still higher than health officials have hoped.
The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 6,329, not including antibody tests, and the percent positive was 9.2%. A total of 293,754 tests have been conducted in the state.
New cases by county:
- Abbeville (3)
- Aiken (2)
- Anderson (6)
- Bamberg (3)
- Barnwell (1)
- Beaufort (24)
- Berkeley (19)
- Calhoun (4)
- Charleston (76)
- Cherokee (1)
- Chester (3)
- Chesterfield (1)
- Clarendon (7)
- Colleton (3)
- Darlington (3)
- Dillon (1)
- Dorchester (11)
- Edgefield (1)
- Fairfield (3)
- Florence (13)
- Georgetown (17)
- Greenville (91)
- Greenwood (8)
- Horry (62)
- Jasper (1)
- Kershaw (4)
- Lancaster (2)
- Laurens (23)
- Lexington (30)
- Marion (2)
- Marlboro (1)
- Newberry (5)
- Oconee (6)
- Orangeburg (35)
- Pickens (7)
- Richland (42)
- Saluda (2)
- Spartanburg (32)
- Sumter (7)
- Union (1)
- Williamsburg (3)
- York (16)